XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 9.03pm Updated: March 7 2023, 9.48pm
During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwright (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)
During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwright (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

Three men on trial for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion were “predators” who waited outside a motorbike shop to rob and shoot the rising star, a prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments.

Pascale Achille played mobile phone videos the defendants allegedly took hours after the killing which showed them smiling and dancing as they flashed handfuls of 100 dollar (£84.50) notes.

Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome are accused of first-degree murder and face mandatory life sentences if convicted.

“This is who they are. This is their real character. Killers that within 24 hours after shooting the victim dead and stealing 50,000 dollars (£42,249) from him, this is what they do,” Ms Achille told the jury as she played the footage.

“Look at how happy they look. Look at how excited they look.”

XXXTentacion places 50,000 dollars he withdrew from his account in a Louis Vuitton bag at a Bank of America branch on June 18 2018
XXXTentacion places 50,000 dollars he withdrew from his account in a Louis Vuitton bag at a Bank of America branch on June 18 2018 (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

She also played CCTV video from the motorbike shop and from where two of them allegedly stashed a car she says links the men to the killing.

And she recounted statements from a fourth man, Robert Allen, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and gave evidence against his former friends.

George Reres, Newsome’s lawyer, urged the jury not to convict his client based on Allen’s account or evidence implicating the other two defendants, saying: “He was not there.”

He said Allen, who has a string of convictions, should not be believed and that Newsome’s DNA was not found on any evidence.

He told jurors they should not believe Newsome is guilty simply because of the video showing him flashing money with the others, arguing he may not have even known where they got it.

“He did some stupid things — he posed with some money,” Mr Reres said.

Suspected accomplice Dedrick Williams
Suspected accomplice Dedrick Williams (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

“Guilt by association is not something the law permits.”

Mauricio Padilla, Williams’ lawyer, called Allen a “liar”.

He said the prosecution’s witnesses contradicted each other and Broward County sheriff’s detectives did not look at other possible suspects, including Canadian rap giant Drake — he and XXXTentacion had an online feud.

He said his client did tattooing and other work which paid him in cash, so the video of him flashing money means nothing.

Mr Padilla also sought to cast doubt on the evidentiary value of the CCTV video, saying that while it may show his client in the shop and walking back to the car, there are moments where the vehicle is blocked and Williams could have got out and left.

Boatwright’s lawyer is expected to give his closing argument on Wednesday, followed by Ms Achille’s rebuttal and then jury deliberations.

The trial began a month ago.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18 2018 with a friend when his BMW was blocked by a car which swerved in front.

CCTV video showed two masked gunmen emerge and confront the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window.

One shot him repeatedly.

During his closing argument, Trayvon Newsome’s lawyer George Edward Reres looks back at his client as he vehemently argues that neither of the masks he is holding were worn by his client
During his closing argument, Trayvon Newsome’s lawyer George Edward Reres looks back at his client as he vehemently argues that neither of the masks he is holding were worn by his client (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the car and sped away.

The friend was unhurt.

Boatwright, 28, is accused of firing the fatal bullets, while Newsome, 24, is accused of being the other gunman.

Williams, 26, is accused of being the driver.

Prosecutors say the men, along with Allen, set out that day to commit robberies and went to the motorcycle shop to buy Williams a mask.

There they spotted the rapper and allegedly decided to target him.

Allen and Williams went inside the motorcycle shop to confirm it was him, jurors heard.

They then went back to the car they had rented and waited for XXXTentacion to emerge before ambushing him, prosecutors say.

The rapper, who pronounced his name “Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-yawn”, was a platinum-selling artist who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs.

He also drew criticism over bad behaviour and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

