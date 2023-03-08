Musk apologises to sacked Twitter worker after saying he did ‘no actual work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musk apologises to sacked Twitter worker after saying he did ‘no actual work’

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 7.23am
Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologised to a sacked worker after their exchange on the social media platform went viral (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)
Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologised to a sacked worker after their exchange on the social media platform went viral (Benjamin Fanjoy/AP)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has apologised to a sacked worker after their exchange on the social media platform went viral.

Icelandic entrepreneur Halli Thorleifsson had sent a direct public tweet to the billionaire after he was locked out of his work’s computer system, telling Musk he could not get HR to respond to him.

Musk had responded with a tweet which appeared to question Mr Thorleifsson’s claim, before saying: “The reality is that this guy (who is independently wealthy) did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm. Can’t say I have a lot of respect for that.”

In a subsequent tweet, he added: “But was he fired? No, you can’t be fired if you weren’t working in the first place!”

Technology summit in Dublin
Elon Musk said he decided to contact Mr Thorleifsson directly via videocall ‘to figure out what’s real vs what I was told’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

In yet another tweet, Musk wrote: “He has a prominent, active Twitter account and is wealthy. The reason he confronted me in public was to get a big payout. From what I’ve been told, he’s done almost no work for the past four months, middle-management or otherwise.

“Despite his claims on Twitter that he did work, it turns out he told HR that he couldn’t work because he couldn’t type, but was, over the same period, typing up a storm on Twitter.

“Yet there are many people on Twitter defending him. This hurts my faith in humanity.”

Mr Thorleifsson, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, explained in a Twitter thread that prior to Musk’s takeover and the mass layoffs he had been a senior director and his job at that time did not require much typing – which he said he had difficulty with over long periods.

“I’m not able to do manual work (which in this case means typing or using a mouse) for extended periods of time without my hands starting to cramp,” he said.

“I can however write for an hour or two at a time. This wasn’t a problem in Twitter 1.0 since I was a senior director and my job was mostly to help teams move forward, give them strategic and tactical guidance.

“But as I told HR (I’m assuming that’s the confidential health information you (Musk) are sharing) I can’t work as a hands on designer for the reasons outlined above.”

He added: “I’m typing this on my phone btw (by the way). It’s easier because I only need to use one finger.”

After the conversation went viral on the platform, with Musk’s conduct receiving widespread condemnation, Musk said he decided to contact Mr Thorleifsson directly via videocall “to figure out what’s real vs what I was told” and it was “a long story”.

“Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet,” Musk added.

In a follow-up tweet, the billionaire apologised to Mr Thorleifsson.

“I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation,” Musk said. “It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful. He is considering remaining at Twitter.”

Earlier in the week Mr Thorleifsson – who was voted Iceland’s person of the year in 2022 by four media outlets – told the BBC he could not get an answer from Twitter’s human resources department on whether or not he had been sacked.

“My theory is they made a mistake and are now looking for anything they can find to make this a ‘for cause’ firing to avoid having to fulfil their contractual obligations,” he said.

Mr Thorleifsson sold his creative agency Ueno to Twitter in 2021 for an unknown sum.

