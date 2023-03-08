Amber warning for heavy snow and ‘blizzard conditions’ from Thursday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy snow bringing “blizzard conditions” to a large area of central and northern England on Thursday.

“Significant disruption” to transport, power lines and phone network coverage is expected in the area covered by the warning, which stretches from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham.

The Met Office has said “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” are on the way for the region from 3pm on Thursday until noon on Friday, with 30-40cm of snow.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Snow across parts of northern England.Thursday 1500 – Friday 1200 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ " pic.twitter.com/2VLZHLUvwf — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2023

Forecasters have also issued several milder yellow weather warnings for snow covering much of the country on Thursday, with night-time sub-zero temperatures expected in all four UK nations.

This comes after dozens of flights were disrupted in the south of England amid snowfall on Wednesday, following the coldest night of the year.

Temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight – the lowest March temperature recorded in more than a decade, the Met Office said.

National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands and the east of England not to travel unless their journey is essential.