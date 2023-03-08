Man ‘had no motive to murder his niece’, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man ‘had no motive to murder his niece’, jury told

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 4.02pm
Mohammed Taroos Khan appeared at Bradford Crown Court (PA)
Mohammed Taroos Khan appeared at Bradford Crown Court (PA)

A man on trial for murdering his niece had no motive for the killing unlike her “humiliated” father who had “lost his so-called honour”, a barrister has told a jury.

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, has admitted disposing of Somaiya Begum’s body but denies murdering the 20-year-old university student in Bradford last year.

Khan declined to give evidence at his trial but on Wednesday his barrister Zafar Ali KC told the jury that the prosecution had failed to show any reason why his client would have killed his niece.

Mr Ali reminded the jurors that Miss Begum’s father – the defendant’s brother, Mohammed Yaseen Khan – had been made subject to a Forced Marriage Protection Order after he tried to make his daughter marry her cousin in Pakistan, when she was 16 years old.

He also reminded the eight women and four men on the jury that Yaseen Khan was “furious” that Miss Begum reported him to the police over the attempted forced marriage and was “incandescent with rage”.

Mr Ali told Bradford Crown Court: “Taroos Khan had no motive to harm his niece at all.

“Who did have motive?

“Of course it was Yaseen Khan, her humiliated father – a father who had lost his so-called honour.

“That’s who had motive.”

Mr Ali also reminded the jury that Yaseen Khan had recently left Britain for Pakistan on a “one-way-ticket”.

The jury has heard how Leeds Beckett University student Miss Begum was living “happily” with another uncle and her grandmother in Bradford when she was killed on June 25, last year.

Her body was found 11 days later on waste ground in the city, wrapped in a carpet. She had a metal spike embedded in her back.

Leeds Beckett University
Somaiya Begum, 20, was a student at Leeds Beckett University (Alamy/UK)

In his closing speech, Mr Ali said Miss Begum’s death was “needless and pointless” and described her as bright, hardworking and brave.

He admitted the defendant was far from a “model father”, having been convicted of punching his own daughter, holding a knife to her throat and threatening to “chop her up”.

But he said that, in terms of attitudes towards women, his brother Yaseen Khan was much worse.

Mr Ali said: “Taroos Khan was nothing like his brother Yaseen, not even close.

“Yaseen was in a different league. Yaseen was completely controlling and cruel to his daughter Somaiya.

“Her life must have been a living hell – a hell that was created by her father, Yaseen Khan.”

The barrister said: “In behaviour you may think is reminiscent of the middle ages, he promised his daughter’s hand in marriage to his wife’s nephew, when she was young, as young as 16.

“He traded his daughter as if she was some commodity, something to sell.”

Mr Ali pointed to examples of where his client had been asked to sort out problems by his mother.

He told the jury: “It falls to the eldest to take care of matters when there is any trouble.”

And he added: “Isn’t that what happened on June 25 and 26 last year?

“Taroos Khan was told to take care of matters and we know that he did. We know that he disposed of Somaiya’s body.”

Mr Ali said the defendant denies murder so someone else killed Miss Begum.

He said: “(The defendant) doesn’t know who killed her or he is not prepared to say who killed her.”

Khan, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, denies murder but has admitted perverting the course of justice.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday when the judge, Mr Justice Garnham, will sum up the case.

