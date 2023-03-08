Caesarean babies missing key microbes at birth ‘can get them from other sources’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caesarean babies missing key microbes at birth ‘can get them from other sources’

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 4.02pm
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Babies born via Caesarean section receive less of their mother’s bacteria during birth, but helpful microbes can still reach them through other ways such as breastfeeding, research suggests.

Scientists in the Netherlands have found that nearly 60% of a baby’s microbes come from the mother, regardless of how they were born.

The team found that Caesarean babies received fewer beneficial germs from their mothers at birth, but this seemed to be compensated for when they acquired more microbes from breastmilk.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, suggest that helpful bacteria can still reach newborns through other routes such as breastfeeding and having close contact.

Senior author Wouter de Steenhuijsen Piters, a physician and data scientist at the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands, said: “We saw that many niches of the mother are important for the transmission of microbes, and if some of these pathways are blocked for one reason or another – in this case, we saw that happening with the Caesarean section – then these microbes can still reach the infant through other paths.”

He added: “It’s a smart system, and it makes sense from an evolutionary perspective that these types of pathways are redundant to ensure that the child can begin life with the appropriate ‘starter kit’.”

The human body is an ecosystem made up of microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as the microbiome.

Bacteria account for a majority of the human microbiome with around 75 trillion and 200 trillion individual organisms living in the human body.

Babies are sterile when they are in the womb and are first exposed to germs the moment they are born.

It is thought that a baby born vaginally first comes into contact with bacteria when exposed to the mother’s faeces during labour.

Microbes that first colonise the human body are seen as crucial in helping train the immune system to tell good germs from bad ones.

For the study, the researchers studied 120 Dutch mothers and their babies.

They collected skin, nose, saliva, and gut microbiome samples from babies two hours after they were born and when they were one day old, one week old, two weeks old, and one month old.

The team also collected six different types of microbiome samples from the mothers: skin, breastmilk, nose, throat, faecal, and vaginal.

The researchers also took into account factors that can affect microbiome, such as use of antibiotics.

Analysis showed around 58.5% of a baby’s microbiome came from the mother, regardless of whether they were born vaginally or via C-section.

Findings showed that Caesarean babies who received less of their mother’s microbiome during birth benefited from breastfeeding – where they received more helpful bacteria in breastmilk compared to babies born vaginally.

First author Debby Bogaert, professor at the University of Edinburgh’s Institute for Regeneration and Repair Centre for Inflammation Research, said: “Microbiome transfer and development are so important that evolution has ensured that those microbes are transferred one or another way from mother to child.

“Breastfeeding becomes even more important for children born by Caesarean section who do not receive gut and vaginal microbes from their mum.”

Researchers said that while maternal microbiome explains almost 60% of the infant’s total microbiome, the source of the other 40% still remains unknown.

Dr de Steenhuijsen Piters said: “It would be interesting to stratify that unknown fraction to see where all the microbes come from; whether fathers contribute, for example, or siblings, or the environment.”

Commenting on the research, Christoph Hartel, director of the Paediatric Clinic and Polyclinic at Wurzburg University Hospital in Germany, said: “Mothers of C-section babies – and their parents in general – often wonder if there is anything they can do for the child to help with its microbiome.

“The study provides a first positive message, which we actually always give to the women after birth: lots of cuddling, lots of breastfeeding.

“This compensates for the lack of exposure with vaginal flora. And that’s what this study now shows as well.”

Professor Bernhard Resch, deputy head of the Clinical Department of Neonatology and Research Unit for Neonatal Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology at the Medical University of Graz in Austria, who was not involved in the study, said: “The study is well planned and very well powered with 120 mother-infant pairs.

“It is very plausible to me that the microbial transfer between mother and child takes place via multiple routes.

“This puts the Caesarean birth, which is particularly necessary when the child is in acute danger, back into perspective, giving more reason to support and promote breastfeeding after Caesarean section.”

