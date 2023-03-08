In Pictures: UK shivers in the snow as cold spell continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has warned that snow storms are expected to hit large swathes of central and northern England from Thursday, but the cold snap has already arrived in many areas.

It came after the coldest night of the year so far, and more sub-zero overnight temperatures are expected in all four UK nations in the coming days.

Snow settles on Glastonbury Tor (Ben Birchall/PA)

Swimmers brave the freezing conditions near Tynemouth to mark International Women’s Day (Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

Five-year-old Harry Booth has fun in the snow in a garden in Horsham, West Sussex (Jane Kirby/PA)

Snowy conditions in Wiltshire (Andrew Dowson/PA)

Snow covered rooftops in Stevenage (Joe Giddens/PA)

A drone shot of allotments in Stevenage (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Scottish terrier plays in the snow on Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

The Long Walk towards Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

Puff the wolverine enjoying the snow at Whipsnade Zoo (Whipsnade Zoo/PA)