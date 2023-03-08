Holocaust survivor made MBE says Britain allowed him to ‘become human again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Holocaust survivor made MBE says Britain allowed him to ‘become human again’

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 7.00pm
Harry Olmer after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Harry Olmer after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Holocaust survivor whose new life in Britain after the Second World War allowed him to “become human again” has been made an MBE for services to Holocaust education.

Harry Olmer, 95, received the honour from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

He survived five years of forced labour in Nazi-occupied Poland before being evacuated to the Lake District in July 1945.

Mr Olmer told the PA news agency: “It was interesting and unique. It was the first time we became human beings again after the Holocaust.

“We started to live again and learn again – our minds were completely blank.

Investitures at Windsor Castle, Harry Olmer
Harry Olmer after being made an MBE at a Windsor Castle investiture (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

“It really was very important, the three months I spent there. I have very fond memories.”

Mr Olmer, who is a father of four and grandfather of eight, did not know any English when he was taken to the Calgarth Estate near Lake Windermere with 300 other liberated Jewish children.

The story of the evacuees was portrayed in the 2020 film The Windermere Children.

Asked what it was like to meet Anne, he said: “She was very nice. She said how important it was that I do the work that I do. We talked about which concentration camps I was in.

“It is a unique experience and especially with what is happening with denials of the Holocaust and antisemitism as well.

“Now it is at its most important.”

Mr Olmer took evening classes for three years to get the qualifications he needed to study dentistry at the University of Glasgow.

After graduating in 1953 he worked as a dentist in the Army and then in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, until retirement in December 2013.

Also honoured in the afternoon ceremony was Shane Ryan, who received an MBE for services to disadvantaged young people and to charity.

Mr Ryan, 53, told PA his work was inspired by his experiences in care and as a teenage father.

Investitures at Windsor Castle, Shane Ryan
Shane Ryan after being made an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

He said: “I grew up in care for most of the time and my youngest daughter I had at 15 years old.

“So I was never thinking I would end up here at all and it was never something I was thinking about.

“I think fundamentally what are we here for if not to support other people? What’s the point?

“And with the MBE now the most important thing is how I can use it to support and inspire other people. That is the most important thing.”

Mr Ryan is chairman of the Grenfell Children and Young People’s Fund, which supports children affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

He said the fund aims to alleviate the “trauma” experienced by young people who were in the tower and those who watched it in flames.

“The fund itself came post-fire when there was a huge amount of trauma,” he said.

“We particularly felt that young people were disproportionately affected by what happened. And as a consequence, what we started to do was work with young people on the ground trying to work out what their needs were.”

The fund provides grants to community initiatives that range from mental health programmes and post-traumatic stress disorder support to swimming and school mentoring.

“The fact that young people made the decisions on where they felt the money should go was the most important thing and a couple of the projects are actually led by young people,” Mr Ryan added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented