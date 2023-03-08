Manuel Pellegrini hoping to pile more misery on Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Manuel Pellegrini hoping to pile more misery on Manchester United

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 7.26pm
Manuel Pellegrini is a former Manchester City manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini enjoyed Manchester United’s shock seven-goal shellacking at Liverpool and is hoping to compound matters as Real Betis visit Old Trafford in the Europa League.

Only a goal down after an even first half at Anfield, Erik ten Hag’s men capitulated after the break and Sunday’s Premier League clash ended in a club record-equalling defeat.

United’s manager and players have spoken about pressing reset and bouncing back from the Liverpool loss on Thursday night, when Pellegrini’s Betis arrive for the first leg of the last-16 tie.

The 69-year-old smiled when asked about Sunday’s 7-0 scoreline upon his return to Manchester, where his three-year spell as City boss brought a Premier League title and two League Cups triumphs.

Asked what his reaction was to the Liverpool result as a former City boss, Pep Guardiola’s predecessor Pellegrini said with a laugh: “Well, really, it was unbelievable.

“I was watching the first 45 minutes because after that we had to play against Real Madrid, so I couldn’t see when Liverpool scored the other six goals.

“But of course I understand immediately what will happen with Manchester United, so the reality between Liverpool and Manchester is that if you have this amount of goals it will not be easy for them.

“But, well, I am a Manchester City fan also, so I was not very sad about what happened.

“I don’t think that they will play with the last game in their mind. I think that they will play in their duty, that they have to qualify for the next round of the Europa League.

“And also we are not going to start the game thinking that they had a defeat of 7-0 inside them.

“We play against a difficult team. We must be the best Betis we can do if we want to have a good result here.”

Thursday will be the first ever competitive meeting of these sides, although this Europa League clash comes just three months after they met in a friendly during United’s winter training week in Spain.

Star man Nabil Fekir – out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury – gave Betis a 1-0 win at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, where they held Real Madrid to a 0-0 draw at the weekend.

Pellegrini’s men are fifth in the LaLiga standings and looking to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for just the third time in their history.

Progression would be an extra special moment for Betis great Joaquin, who cannot wait to step out at Old Trafford at the age of 41.

“It’s a dream to play somewhere like Old Trafford against Manchester United,” he said.

“When you’re a kid, you always want to play these types of games. We’re delighted to be here and we’re going to give absolutely everything, play the way we know how to play.

“Regardless of the moment tomorrow that we play the game, we need to compete at our best to try and get a good result and then to make us feel comfortable in the second game.”

