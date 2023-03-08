Scottie Scheffler enjoying world number one scrap with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottie Scheffler enjoying world number one scrap with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 8.36pm
Scottie Scheffler is enjoying the three-way battle for world number one (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottie Scheffler is enjoying the three-way battle for world number one (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying the almost-weekly battle to be world number one with Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy even if he still trails the pair in terms of career victories.

The 26-year-old made his major breakthrough at last year’s Masters, one of four wins in a two-month hot streak, and added a fifth title with victory at February’s WM Phoenix Open.

However, Rahm’s three successes already this season have restored him as world number one, with McIlroy maintaining the pressure on them as world number three.

All three will play together in a marquee group for the first two rounds of the Players Championship, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

A win for either Scheffler or McIlroy would return them the top of the rankings, with the former needing at least a top-five finish and the Northern Irishman a top-eight spot.

“I think it’s fun having three guys kind of jostling for the world number one and I’m very pleased to be one of ’em,” said the American.

“Rory and Jon are both such talented players that any time I can be spoken in the same breath as those guys it’s special for me, especially growing up watching a guy like Rory play golf for a long time.

“Both Jon and Rory have won many many golf tournaments out here. I think if you added up all our wins together mine would be a pretty small percentage of that win total.

“So hopefully we’ll continue to play good and be able to compete for a long time out here.”

Asked about all three being grouped together, Scheffler added: “The way I’m approaching it is I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I’m just looking forward to going out there and watching them play and having a good time out there and competing together.

“You look forward to being there at the end with another guy that’s at the top of his game and you look forward to beating the best players in the world.”

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa feels he has unfinished business at Sawgrass after three disappointing visits so far.

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa has unfinished business at Sawgrass (Richard Sellers/PA)

The 26-year-old maintains he felt he was ready to win on his debut in 2020 only for the tournament to be cancelled due to Covid with him four under after the first round.

A final-round 66 was the highlight of his return the following year, while 12 months ago he missed the cut by two shots having failed to break 73 in either of his rounds.

“I really thought I was going to win the Covid year one and then Covid happened. To be honest, my game has only felt good coming into this tournament in 2020,” he said.

“If I already compare 2023 to 2022, I think I’ve done a lot more and I’ve actually been able to contend, and that’s been the biggest thing.

“The couple of missed cuts were weird as the game still felt really good but we’ve done a lot of good work in the past few days so I’m excited to be back.”

