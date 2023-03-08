DNA evidence proves men not guilty of killing US rap star, lawyer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

DNA evidence proves men not guilty of killing US rap star, lawyer says

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 8.38pm Updated: March 8 2023, 10.40pm
Michael Boatwright denies murder (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Michael Boatwright denies murder (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

A lawyer for a man accused of gunning down rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery outside a Florida motorcycle shop has told a jury that DNA evidence proves his client and another man are innocent.

Joseph Kimok gave the final defence closing argument in the trial of three men accused of first-degree murder, saying that while the singer struggled with his killers before being shot and DNA was found on the body and on a stolen necklace, it was not from his client – 28-year-old Michael Boatwright.

Nor was it from alleged second gunman Trayvon Newsome, 24, or alleged getaway driver and ringleader Dedrick Williams, 26.

“Whoever (XXXTentacion) struggled with is not in this courtroom,” Mr Kimok told jurors as the four-week trial neared its conclusion. “The DNA proves that someone not named Michael Boatwright or Trayvon Newsome participated in this murder.”

XXXTentacion Slain Trial
Dedrick Williams is on trial in Florida (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and testified against his former friends.

Lawyers for all three men say he is lying about their clients’ involvement in the murder and robbery, which netted 50,000 dollars.

They also say Broward County sheriff’s detectives botched the investigation, failing to consider other possible suspects including Canadian rap star Drake, with whom XXXTentacion had an online feud.

Lead prosecutor Pascale Achille in her rebuttal argument on Wednesday admitted that Allen is not a perfect witness, that he has previous felony convictions, but co-conspirators in murders rarely are.

“Plans hatched in hell do not have angels for witnesses,” she said.

Ms Achille said that while detectives never found the guns, masks and money, only Williams was arrested within days of the shooting, giving the others time to hide any evidence.

She said the lack of DNA evidence linking the defendants to the killing is irrelevant — that fact does not exclude them.

During her primary closing argument on Tuesday, Ms Achille played surveillance video from the motorcycle shop and elsewhere that she says backs up Allen’s testimony.

She also played mobile phone videos the defendants allegedly took hours after the killing that showed them smiling and dancing as they flashed handfuls of 100 dollars bills.

The jurors deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before adjourning. They will resume on Thursday.

Boatwright, Williams and Newsome all face mandatory life sentences if convicted. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale on June 18 2018 with a friend when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front.

Surveillance video showed that two masked gunmen emerged and confronted the 20-year-old rapper at the driver’s window, and one shot him repeatedly after a 45-second struggle.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing the 50,000 dollars, which XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank. They then got back into the SUV and sped away. The friend was not harmed.

The rapper was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behaviour and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented