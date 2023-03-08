Firearms officer ‘sent colleagues footage of him of having sex with women’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firearms officer ‘sent colleagues footage of him of having sex with women’

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 9.22pm Updated: March 9 2023, 1.38pm
West Midlands Police (Ian Nicholson/PA)
West Midlands Police (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A firearms officer secretly filmed himself having sex with two women before sharing the footage online with his colleagues, it has been reported.

Channel 4 News said the West Midlands Police officer is under criminal investigation for allegedly filming the encounters at a Christmas party without the women’s knowledge before sending the videos to members of his team by social media.

The broadcaster claimed 10 West Midlands Police officers and staff members shared offensive and derogatory material on social media.

An internal probe centring around the firearms unit is under way and some of those under investigation have been removed from frontline firearms duties.

Former victims commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird told Channel 4 the officers should be suspended immediately while investigations continue.

She also said it is “no longer at all appropriate” that police are able to carry out their own vetting.

She told Channel 4 News: “These attitudes don’t develop in a vacuum where they would be actively discouraged.

“I think we’ve seen… whole cultural problems about sexuality in particular, and this has a bit of an inevitability about that really.

Dame Vera Baird
Dame Vera Baird (House of Commons/PA)

“I think there are very serious problems about vetting. There have been so many errors made by so many forces that have culminated in men who should never have been in the force in the first place being looked at in exactly this way.

“It seems to me it is no longer at all appropriate that the police should carry out their own vetting. It should be done, in my view, with the intervention of some outside people.”

Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding and Birmingham Yardley MP, told the programme: “What is the standard for vetting, disciplinary, suspension in these instances?

“For too long in West Midlands Police, as well as in pretty much every police force across the country, we have seen cases where officers accused either through the criminal process or the employment processes of the police have been put on to light duties, for example. It’s just not appropriate.”

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “We can confirm that in August this year we received a mandatory conduct referral from West Midlands Police in relation to the alleged posting, sharing and failure to challenge discriminatory and/or other inappropriate material by eight officers and staff on a social media messaging app.

“Following an assessment we determined that an investigation was required and that it was suitable for the force to carry that out given the detailed inquiries they had already undertaken.”

West Midlands Police have been contacted for comment.

