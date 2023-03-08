Bayern Munich brush aside PSG as French giants fail again in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bayern Munich brush aside PSG as French giants fail again in Champions League

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 10.20pm
Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped knock out his former club Paris St-Germain (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Bayern’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped knock out his former club Paris St-Germain (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Former Paris St Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting helped knock his old side out of the Champions League as Bayern Munich sealed a dominant 3-0 aggregate victory.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris, the 33-year-old scored the opener in a 2-0 second-leg victory to send the Bundesliga giants through to the quarter-finals.

The Cameroon international benefited from a defensive mistake from 17-year-old substitute El Chadaille Bitshiabu to score just past the hour mark before Serge Gnabry put the seal on another European failure for the big-spending French club.

Bitshiabu, who had only come on at half-time to replace Nordi Mukiele – who lasted just nine minutes himself after replacing the injured Marquinhos – tried to play out from the left-back position but put Marco Verratti under pressure and he was robbed by Thomas Muller.

Muller moved it on to Leon Goretzka, who drew Gianluigi Donnarumma before rolling a pass to his left for Choupo-Moting to score his 17th of the season.

The former Stoke striker thought he had opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when he glanced Jamal Musiala’s inviting curling ball into the bottom right corner, only for VAR to rule it out due to an offside against Muller, who was interfering as he attempted to play the ball.

While Choupo-Moting may have delivered the decisive blow, the hosts – and certainly goalkeeper Yann Sommer – were indebted to Matthijs de Ligt after he cleared a Ferreira Vitinha shot off the line just before the break.

Sommer attempted to dribble out of his box and Achraf Hakimi pressured him into presenting the ball to Vitinha who rolled a shot past the goalkeeper towards an empty net only for the Holland international to slide in and hook clear.

Just prior to that PSG had lost captain Marquinhos to injury, allowing the club’s record goalscorer Kylian Mbappe to take the armband but the additional responsibility could not inspire any heroics from the France striker.

The closest he came all night was as early as the 14th minute when he had the ball in the net but the whistle had already gone for a foul as he had clattered into Sommer on the edge of the penalty area.

Bayern’s defensive resilience in Europe this season – this was their seventh clean sheet in eight matches – meant even a side featuring Mbappe and Lionel Messi faltered as PSG failed to get past the last 16 stage for the fifth time in seven years.

