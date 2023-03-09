More than 200 arrests made in week-long crackdown on county lines drug gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

More than 200 arrests made in week-long crackdown on county lines drug gangs

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.12am
Metropolitan Police say they made more than 200 arrests and seized over one million pounds worth of drugs during a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs in London (Met Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police say they made more than 200 arrests and seized over one million pounds worth of drugs during a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs in London (Met Police/PA)

Metropolitan Police say they made more than 200 arrests and seized over one million pounds worth of drugs during a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs in London.

From Monday February 27 to Sunday March 5, Met officers charged 105 people with a total of 223 charges, which included 150 drug trafficking charges and 131 charges relating to Class A and B drugs. Additionally, as a result of of the operation, 177 vulnerable people were safeguarded.

In the same period, officers seized 8.3 kilograms of Class A drugs, 37.6 kilograms of Class B drugs, £652,214 in cash, five firearms and 51 weapons which included knives, machetes and swords.

Met Police officers in Croydon enter the home of an alleged suspect (Met Police/PA)
Met Police officers in Croydon at the home of an alleged suspect (Met Police/PA)

Met Police said the operation has also revealed several cases of vulnerable children being preyed on by offenders and “used as a commodity”.

“Instead of criminalising these children, officers work with Rescue and Response to ensure they are safeguarded and supported,” the Met said in a statement.

Detective Superintendent Rick Sewart, the lead responsible officer for county lines at the Met, said that county lines – a drug supply model which traffics drugs into rural areas and smaller towns, away from major cities – was “intrinsically linked to homicide and serious violence”.

He added that 80% of county lines offenders charged with drug trafficking during this financial year had previously been arrested for violence.

Weapons seized by Met Police in London between February 27 and March 5 2023
Some of the weapons seized by Met Police in London between February 27 and March 5 2023 (Met Police/PA)

“County lines networks prey upon children and young people, trafficking them and subjecting them to modern slavery involving horrendous emotional and physical abuse,” Mr Sewart said.

“Victims are coerced through violence, blackmail and debt bondage, to hold and supply drugs.

“Those involved use weapons and serious violence including kidnaps to intimidate and threaten victims.”

Additionally, the county lines networks preyed on the vulnerable to fuel Class A drug addictions, he said.

Image from Met Police showing multiple baggies containing a white substance
Image from Met Police showing multiple baggies containing a white substance (Met Police/PA)

Earlier this month, the British Transport Police (BTP) warned that teenage boys as young as 13 were being lured with promises of money and gifts to work for drug dealers.

Young people were offered cash, mobile phones, vapes and clothes to take advantage of so-called “business opportunities” promoted on social media, with BTP officers saying they had seen messages sent out by drug dealers asking “who wants to make £500 this weekend?” in a bid to draw young people into gangs.

In a survey of 1,500 boys aged 13 to 19 commissioned by BTP, 19% said they or a friend had been offered work by a drug dealer.

The survey, carried out by OnePoll, found that 20% of the boys polled knew someone who sells or transports drugs.

It said that 15% of the teenagers had seen drugs being offered or sold on social media, and 18% at school.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Metropolitan Police say they made more than 200 arrests and seized over one million pounds worth of drugs during a week-long crackdown on county lines gangs in London (Met Police/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented