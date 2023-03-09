Chaim Topol brought pride to Israel with long and successful acting career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chaim Topol brought pride to Israel with long and successful acting career

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 5.57am
Chaim Topol brought pride to Israel with long and successful acting career (Alamy/PA)
Chaim Topol brought pride to Israel with long and successful acting career (Alamy/PA)

Once voted the 90th greatest Israeli of all time, Chaim Topol brought pride to his home country through his long and successful acting career.

Though he starred in multiple films and stage shows throughout his career, it was the role of Tevye in the musical Fiddler On The Roof, first performed on London’s West End, which earned him most acclaim.

Topol performed the role more than 3,500 times on both stage and screen from the late 1960s until 2009.

His portrayal in the 1971 film adaptation earned him a Golden Globe and a best actor Oscar nomination, as well as a Tony nomination for the 1991 musical revival.

Topol was born in 1935 and grew up in a working-class area of Tel Aviv.

SeriousFun Children’s Network London Gala – London
The actor’s portrayal as Tevye in the musical Fiddler On The Roof, first performed on London’s West End, was the role that earned him most acclaim (Ian West/PA)

Among his earliest film appearances was the lead role in the 1964 film Sallah Shabati by Ephraim Kishon.

The play, later adapted for film, depicted the hardships of a Mizrachi Jewish immigrant family in Israel of the early 1960s.

The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and earned Topol the Golden Globe award for new star of the year.

In 1966, he made his first English-language screen appearance as Abou Ibn Kaqden in the big-budget Mickey Marcus biopic Cast a Giant Shadow.

It was then that he landed the role that would shoot him to prominence, as the milkman Tevye in stage-show Fiddler on the Roof, performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre, in London.

After scoring a major success on the West End stage, Topol later starred in the 1971 film version, which earned him his Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

Despite being on active service with the Israeli Army at the time, he was granted permission to attend the awards ceremonies.

The actor went on to take the leading role in the musical The Baker’s Wife, but was fired after eight months by director David Merrick for unprofessional behaviour.

Topol later starred alongside other contemporary acting greats, including Brian Blessed in 1980’s Flash Gordon and Sir Roger Moore in the James Bond movie For Your Eyes Only in 1981.

In 1983, he reprised the role of Tevye in a London revival of Fiddler on the Roof, before going on to play the character during a US tour of the production.

In 1990, he again played the part in a Broadway revival of Fiddler, and was nominated in 1991 for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, though he lost out to British actor Jonathan Pryce.

He played the part again in a 1994 London revival, which became a touring production and saw him perform on stages around the world.

In 2005, he was voted the 90th-greatest Israeli of all time, in a poll by the Israeli news website Ynet to determine whom the general public considered the 200 Greatest Israelis.

In January 2009, Topol began a farewell tour of Fiddler on the Roof as Tevye, but was forced to withdraw from the tour owing to a shoulder injury.

He made his last appearance as his famed character in Boston, Massachusetts in November 2009.

In addition to acting, Topol also dedicated his time to charitable causes and founded Variety Israel – an organisation that provides support for children living with disabilities and their families.

He also served as the president of Jordan River Village, a free overnight camp for Israeli children living with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

In 2015 the actor was awarded the Israel Prize – the country’s most prestigious award – for lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state.

In the days leading up to his death, his son told Ynet that the actor had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago.

Omer Topol said that his father is an “amazing actor who developed all kinds of tactics to cover up the problems that began to arise.

“When he won the Israel Prize, his Alzheimer’s was in its early stages,” Omer said.

“He spoke wonderfully at the ceremony, and also at other events, and no one even felt it.”

Topol is outlived by his wife Galia, who he married in 1965, and the couple’s three children, daughters Anat and Ady and son Omer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Chaim Topol brought pride to Israel with long and successful acting career (Alamy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented