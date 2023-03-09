NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by British NFL knowledge on London trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NY Jets tight end CJ Uzomah impressed by British NFL knowledge on London trip

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 9.48am
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah has been impressed by British NFL knowledge (New York Jets handout)
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah has been impressed by British NFL knowledge (New York Jets handout)

New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah admits he was blown away by British knowledge of American football after encountering expert NFL fans on his trip to London.

Gridiron’s global reach has expanded ever since 103,467 fans packed Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in 2005 to watch the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers contest the first regular-season game held outside the United States.

It would prove the catalyst for the launch, two years later, of the league’s inaugural International Series, when the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley en route to winning the Super Bowl.

“It’s incredible. Meeting different people, coming over here the knowledge is a lot more than I thought to be honest,” Uzomah told the PA news agency.

“It’s been very fun to be able to meet the people that I’ve been able to meet and talk football to the people I’ve been able to talk to, because it’s not asking questions about rules or why is this, that or the other happening. It’s in-depth conversations about the sport itself, so it’s been fun.”

Uzomah was in London to help launch the Jets and Bears NFL Girls Flag League, the first UK all girls’ competition of its kind, with 100 girls aged 12-14 set to compete across five weeks beginning in April.

The 30-year-old American, who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, has been a diehard Chelsea fan ever since high school when the Blues became his go-to team playing FIFA.

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
CJ Uzomah was in attendance as Chelsea defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek (John Walton/PA)

Uzomah had been to London before, but he had not been inside Stamford Bridge until Chelsea’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, an experience he describes as “a dream”.

Should Graham Potter need an advocate he could do worse than Uzomah, who suggested – like the under-pressure Blues boss has amid calls for his sacking – that transformation sometimes requires patience.

He said: “You’re adding new players in who are trying to fit into the culture and that is going to take time. Sometimes it takes time to be able to build that. In my career there have been multiple new coaches who have taken three years and then you go to the Super Bowl. You wait two years, and then you’re in the Super Bowl.

“I think we give him time and I think everyone needs to understand that you can’t change a team overnight.”

Uzomah also had a chance to visit Chelsea’s Cobham training facility, where he watched a girls school and under-21 training session, and also got a chance to meet England internationals Mason Mount and Fran Kirby.

The NFL has in recent years worked hard to improve gender diversity across its ranks, and in 2022 hosted its sixth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum, which connects women with careers across the game. Its graduates include Jennifer King, the league’s first black female coach and Salli Clavelle, the NFL’s first black female scout.

Last summer, the Cleveland Browns appointed Catherine Raiche as assistant general manager and vice-president of football operations, a role she previously held with the Philadelphia Eagles – maintaining her status as the highest-ranking female in a football executive position in the NFL.

The Racial and Gender Report Card by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) also found that at the beginning of the 2022 season, the NFL had 15 women in coaching roles, the most ever in any professional men’s league covered by its research.

TIDES’ study also revealed an all-time high percentage, 41.3, were employed in the NFL League Office, while women held 24.3 per cent of all executive leadership positions across NFL clubs.

“I think it’s a lot tougher [for women],” Uzomah admitted, adding, “the first to do anything is always the toughest, and to be able to take the initiative and say this is my passion, this is what I wanted to do and I’m going to do it, I love the NFL, I love football, I want to be able to be involved in this – that was the initial challenge but I think those barriers have been slammed to the ground.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah has been impressed by British NFL knowledge (New York Jets handout)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented