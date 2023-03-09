Six rescued from mountain as snow warning is put in place for Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six rescued from mountain as snow warning is put in place for Ireland

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 10.12am
Snow blankets the townland of Ardateggle in Co Laois in the Republic of Ireland earlier this week (PA/Niall Carson)


Six people have been rescued from a mountain in Co Kerry overnight amid “dangerous” conditions as a snow warning has been put in place for the entire island of Ireland.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team were responding to reports that a female hillwalker had fallen in the eastern part of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks.

It then received reports that other hillwalkers were in difficulty and found six people stuck 150 metres from the bottom of a gully.

“Conditions on the hill were very poor, rending any approach to the casualties from the bottom of the gully dangerous,” it said.

Rescuers climbed to a point above the trapped people and abseiled down to them.

The casualties were secured to haul lines that were used to bring them all safely to the top of the ridge.

“Apart from being very cold and fatigued, thankfully none of the casualties were injured and the rescue concluded at approximately 1.30am,” it said.

The Irish weather agency Met Eireann has warned that rain, sleet and snow will be accompanied by strengthening easterly winds.

“Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions,” it said.

The forecaster warned of possible travel disruption, hazardous driving conditions and poor visibility.

An Garda Siochana advised motorists to take care.

“We continue to remind motorists to exercise caution when driving today as visibility and road conditions may be poor in some areas,” it said.

The weather has also caused disruption to some Irish rail services and some TFI Local Link bus services have been cancelled in Limerick and Clare.

Meanwhile, horse racing has been cancelled at Thurles Racecourse following a track inspection.

Cork County Council urged caution on roads around Kanturk, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Freemount, Liscarroll, Dromina and Charleville following snow showers.

A Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning for the Republic of Ireland is in place until 11pm on Thursday, but this will be immediately followed by other warnings from the agency.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature Ice/Warning applies for the whole country from 11pm Thursday until 10am Friday.

Met Eireann said there will be widespread icy stretches during the overnight and morning period.

A Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning will remain in place for Cavan, Monaghan and the province of Munster.

“Sleet and snow slowly clearing eastwards on Thursday night and early on Friday with further accumulations of snow expected,” it said.

The UK Met Office has applied a Yellow Snow warning to Northern Ireland until 2pm Friday with heavy snow having the potential to “cause disruption”.


