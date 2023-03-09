Significant rise in mental health incidents over past five years, police say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Significant rise in mental health incidents over past five years, police say

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 10.47am
Police responding to mental health incidents have seen cases increase as high as fivefold over the past five years in some parts of the UK, according to a report (PA)
Police responding to mental health incidents have seen cases increase as high as fivefold over the past five years in some parts of the UK, according to a report (PA)

Police responding to mental health incidents have seen cases increase by up to five times over the past five years in some parts of the UK, according to a report.

Some 21 forces out of 48 in England, Scotland and Wales answered a BBC freedom of information request – and each recorded a rise since 2017.

In Merseyside, mental health-related incidents climbed from 7,629 in 2017 to 28,039 last year – a 313% increase.

Metropolitan Police stock
Metropolitan Police officers wearing white dress uniform gloves during a Metropolitan Police passing out parade for new officers at Peel House in Hendon (PA)

North Wales saw the largest proportional rise, responding to more than five times as many incidents in 2022 – 3,910 compared with 781 in 2017 – according to figures obtained by BBC Two’s Newsnight.

Gloucestershire Police saw the lowest rise, with an increase of 16% over the same five-year period – from 6,737 incidents to 7,369.

It is not clear how the data was collected by individual forces and whether the definition of mental health incidents differed between respondents or changed over the five years.

The College of Policing defines a mental health incident as “any police incident thought to relate to someone’s mental health where their vulnerability is at the centre of the incident”.

Mental health stock
A man showing signs of depression (PA)

Some police chiefs attribute the rise to a growing perception of police as the first resort for people in crisis, as well as a lack of community resources to deal with mounting mental health demands, according to the BBC’s research.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said last November that officers were “spending too much time doing social and health work”.

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “You may be shocked to learn that for every mental health patient we help, two officers spend an average of 14 hours in total waiting with them in A&E, while the NHS sorts out its response.

“Most alarmingly, our usage of Section 136 under the Mental Health Act has increased by 450 per cent since 2013.”

