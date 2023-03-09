Football club’s organiser and security chief jailed after 135 die in stampede

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football club’s organiser and security chief jailed after 135 die in stampede

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 11.02am
Arema FC organising committee chairman Abdul Haris, left, and the club’s security chief Suko Sutrisno, centre, walk to the courtroom to attend their sentencing hearing (Trisnadi/AP)
A football club organiser and its chief of security have been jailed by an Indonesian court after 135 people died when police fired tear gas inside a stadium – setting off a panicked run for the exits.

The disaster in the Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java’s Malang city is among the world’s worst sporting tragedies.

The panel of three judges at Surabaya District Court, which was under heavy police guard, convicted Abdul Haris, the Arema FC Organising Committee chairman, and the club’s security chief, Suko Sutrisno, of criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm after a nearly two-month trial.

About 140 witnesses gave evidence.

Haris was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Sutrisno to 12 months, far below the more than six years sought by prosecutors for each of them.

Arema FC organising committee chairman Abdul Haris, second left, and the club’s security chief Suko Sutrisno, far left, sit during their sentencing hearing
Presiding judge Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya said the defendants had not verified the safety of the stadium since 2020 and “did not prepare an emergency plan”.

The crowd’s panic after the tear gas was fired caused a crush at six exits, where many fans were killed, he said.

“The defendants’ mistake has caused intense grief for the victims’ families, as well as triggering a negative stigma for Indonesian football in the eyes of international society,” the judge said.

The judges said they considered several factors in reducing the sentences, including Haris’s long involvement in advancing Indonesian football.

Both of the defendants and prosecutors said they are considering whether to appeal the sentences.

An appeal must be filed within seven days.

It is among the deadliest football-related tragedies since a 1964 crush in Peru killed more than 300 people.

Police fired the tear gas when fans flooded the pitch after Arema FC were beaten in a home match by rival Persebaya Surabaya.

The match was attended only by Arema fans because organisers had banned Persebaya supporters because of Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.

Three police officials who allowed or ordered the officers to use tear gas are being tried at the same court on the same charges.

Prosecutors have demanded three-year prison terms and the court is expected to hand down its verdict within weeks.

At least 11 officers fired tear gas — eight canisters into the stands and three on to the pitch — to prevent more spectators from taking to the field after the game.

Police described the pitch invasion as a riot and said two officers were killed but survivors accused them of overreacting.

Videos showed officers kicking and hitting fans with batons and forcibly pushing spectators back into the stands.

National police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo removed the police chiefs of East Java province and Malang district and suspended 20 other officers over violations of professional ethics after the tragedy.

An investigation set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that the tear gas was the main cause of the crowd surge.

It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is banned at football stadiums and used it “indiscriminately” on the field, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing the more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits — several of which were locked.

Mr Widodo’s fact-finding team also concluded that national football association PSSI had been negligent and ignored safety and security regulations.

Its chairman and executive committee were replaced last month and it is now led by Erick Thohir, the former owner and chairman of Italian football giant Inter Milan and US club DC United, who has served as Indonesia’s minister of state-owned enterprises since 2019.

Authorities in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, deployed 360 police to secure the court for its ruling on Thursday.

Arema fans, known widely as Aremania, were banned from travelling to Surabaya during the trial to avoid any clash with Persebaya fans.

Devi Athok, a resident of Malang who had two daughters killed in the crush, said he is disappointed by the ruling in a trial with such a large number of victims.

“I don’t understand and am very disappointed to hear the verdict,” he told Kompas TV.

“It doesn’t provide justice for the victims and doesn’t follow the facts and evidence.”

He said he hopes prosecutors will appeal the sentences “so that justice is truly upheld”.

