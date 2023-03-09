In Pictures: Snow settles across UK as temperatures plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Snow settles across UK as temperatures plunge

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 11.37am
Snow falls around the Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Snow falls around the Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Large parts of England and Wales have been hit by snowstorms after the coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight.

It hit minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Wednesday night.

Snow at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland
Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland was surrounded by snow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow alongside the A1 in Northumberland
Motorists were surrounded by snow-covered fields as they travelled along the A1 in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow in Northumberland
Some in Northumberland took advantage of the snow-covered fields for some outdoor fun (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Met Office issued two amber warnings for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham in England, as well as North Wales.

Heavy snow covers houses and fields in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire
Heavy snow covers houses and fields in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire (Joe Giddens/PA)
Snow in Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire was one of the many counties in England to wake up to snow on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA)
Snow was falling around the Liver bird statue on top of the Liver Building in Liverpool
Snow was falling around the Liver bird statue on top of the Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Snow was falling at the Beatles statue in Liverpool
Not far way in the city, snow was falling at the Beatles statue in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Many dogs arriving for the Crufts show in Birmingham were wrapped up to protect them from the snow.

A dog in the snow
People arrive with their pets on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the NEC in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A Samoyed dog named Felicity sits by an umbrella on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show
A Samoyed dog named Felicity sits by an umbrella on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show (Jacob King/PA)
A dog wrapped up to keep warm up at Crufts
The conditions were a bit tricky for some of the dogs turning up at Crufts (Jacob King/PA)
People arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show
People arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show (Jacob King/PA)

Snow kept falling across the country on Thursday.

Heavy snow fell in Saddleworth near Oldham
Heavy snow fell in Saddleworth near Oldham (Peter Byrne/PA)
Snow at Saddleworth Moor golf course
It was not really the best day for a round at the Saddleworth Moor golf course (Peter Byrne/PA)

