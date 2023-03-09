Martina Navratilova ‘proud’ to be patron of new Lesbian Project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Martina Navratilova ‘proud’ to be patron of new Lesbian Project

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 11.55am Updated: March 9 2023, 12.00pm
Martina Navratilova is patron of The Lesbian Project (Oli Scarff/PA)
Martina Navratilova is patron of The Lesbian Project (Oli Scarff/PA)

Tennis champion Martina Navratilova has spoken of her pride to be part of a new lesbian rights group which she described as a “force for good”.

The sporting great is patron of The Lesbian Project, a newly-launched not-for-profit organisation  which is said to be dedicated to the understanding
and enhancement of lesbian lives in the UK.

The group has been co-founded by Kathleen Stock, a former university lecturer who resigned after being targeted by activists over her views on gender identity, and feminist campaigner and writer Julie Bindel.

There is a need for an organisation dedicated to representing the rights and interests of lesbians in the UK, the project states on its website, arguing that lesbians “tend to be subsumed into larger sexual minority groups”.

In a statement to mark the launch, Navratilova said: “At a time when lesbian rights in many countries are being eroded I am proud to be a patron of
The Lesbian Project, an organisation dedicated to the wellbeing of UK based
lesbians – a force for good.”

Ms Stock said she feels lesbians are often “pushed in with other categories” when it comes to research, meaning “we just don’t know a lot about lesbian life” as she referred to differences between lesbians and bisexual women,  trans women and gay men.

She said she accepted the project is likely to come in for criticism from some quarters but insisted they are not a “single-issue focus group” on gender identity.

She told BBC Woman’s Hour: “I think there are many more issues to talk about for lesbians than just the issue of gender identity.

“It’s true that I think that lesbians are by definition same-sex attracted females, I just think that’s the category that we’re talking about and there’s plenty of them so let’s talk about them.

“But there are other issues too, like I just said about lack of academic research or unfocused academic research, or lack of funding that aren’t really directly about the sort of culture wars around gender identity at all, although I’m sure that we will get our fair share of criticism from that direction but we don’t mean to, we’re not coming out as a sort of single-issue focus group on that.”

She said lesbians are a group with “special interests and special needs that we would like to represent and stand up for”, and argued there is a separate need for lesbian social spaces.

Professor Kathleen Stock, who was made an OBE for services to higher education. said the project will not be a single-issue group (Victoria Jones/PA)
Professor Kathleen Stock, who was made an OBE for services to higher education. said the project will not be a single-issue group (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked if a trans woman who identified as lesbian wanted to enter one of their venues or social spaces, she said: “I would, personally speaking, I would want to say to that person ‘god bless you but this is not for you and that’s ok, there’s plenty of spaces for you, we’re lesbians, we’re having a night of our own, please just let us have it’.”

Ms Stock said she also accepted there is a “tension between generations”, and said they do not claim to represent all lesbians.

She told the programme: “We fully accept of course that lots of lesbians, young lesbians in particular, will probably come out today and say ‘they don’t stand for me’ and that’s fine.

“We don’t even claim to stand for all lesbians, we couldn’t possibly, they’re a diverse group like every other, but we’re interested in same-sex attracted females, exclusively same-sex attracted females.”

The project’s advisory board includes SNP politician Joanna Cherry, who said she is “delighted” to be part of it and “particularly pleased” to have Navratilova as a patron.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Martina Navratilova is patron of The Lesbian Project (Oli Scarff/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented