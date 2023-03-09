Bronze nude figure with hinged phallus sells at auction for £2,200

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bronze nude figure with hinged phallus sells at auction for £2,200

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.38pm Updated: March 9 2023, 2.21pm
A bronze Celtic artefact of a nude figure with a hinged phallus in its right hand fetched £2,200 at Noonans Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale (Paul Shepheard/PA)
A bronze Celtic artefact of a nude figure with a hinged phallus in its right hand fetched £2,200 at Noonans Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale (Paul Shepheard/PA)

A bronze nude figure holding an oversized phallus in his right hand has sold at auction for £2,200 – around double its estimate.

Detectorist Paul Shepheard found the Celtic artefact, whose phallus is hinged for movement, at a detector rally in Haconby, Lincolnshire, in 2022.

The 69-year-old, from March, Cambridgeshire, said he plans to use the proceeds of the sale to pay for a holiday to the Greek island of Kos for his wife and her mother.

The retired processing consultant said his wife, Joanne, had just found a medieval penny when he then got a signal on his new XP Deus II metal detector.

Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale
A bronze Celtic artefact of a nude figure with a hinged phallus in its right hand sold for £2,200 at Noonans Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale (Noonans/PA)

He said he dug 10in (25cm) into the earth and initially thought he had found a large steel split pin commonly used to retain wheels on farm carts.

But when he looked more closely, he saw the outline of a face and realised it was more significant.

The artefact is a bronze nude figure with an oversized phallus, which it holds in its right hand and is hinged for movement.

The item, which is 2.2in (5.5cm) tall and 0.5in (1.2cm) wide, was sold at auction at Noonans in Mayfair, London, where it beat its pre-auction estimate of £800 to £1,200 – achieving a hammer price of £2,200.

Ancient Coins and Antiquities sale
Detectorist Paul Shepheard plans to use the proceeds of the sale to pay for a holiday for his wife and her mother (Paul Shepheard/PA)

Mr Shepheard, who has been detecting for 25 years, said afterwards: “We are really pleased with the price that the figure made.

“We really enjoy metal detecting and go out at least three times a week – nothing would stop us doing that!

“However, finding items like ours is a rare event and it was great to see how it sold and the interest it received.”

Nigel Mills, Consultant (Coins and Artefacts) at Noonans, said: “Dating to the Celtic period from the 1st century AD, this is a representation of a fertility god, probably based on the Roman god Mercury as he is holding a purse in his left hand.

“This male figure with its hinged oversized phallus would have had symbolic powers of good luck and warding off evil spirits, and may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.”

