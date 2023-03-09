Jury told of ‘chaos’ after nine-year-old girl killed in shooting at her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jury told of ‘chaos’ after nine-year-old girl killed in shooting at her home

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 2.36pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbe was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbe was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)

Eyewitnesses have told a jury of the “chaos” after a nine-year-old girl was murdered in a shooting.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of carrying out the attack in Dovecot, Liverpool, which killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel and injured her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46.

Cashman is alleged to have been trying to shoot a man named Joseph Nee, blasting him in the street then following him as he fled into Olivia’s house further up the street.

He is accused of firing again from a revolver, missing Nee and hitting Olivia in the chest, Manchester Crown Court heard.

Thomas Cashman court case
A court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

On the fourth day of the trial the jury of 10 men and two women heard police statements from neighbours of Ms Korbel.

Libby Boylan had just parked up outside her house over the road with her mother Lisa Boylan in the passenger seat when she heard two loud bangs, shortly before 10pm on August 22 last year.

Ms Boylan said: “I then heard my mum shout, ‘Oh my God!’

“I looked behind me, I saw a lad run past my car on my mum’s side and run onto the pavement in front of my car.

“I saw a second male chasing the first male. I heard him saying, ‘Don’t lad’ and continue running.

“At some point I heard my mum saying, ‘He’s got a gun’.

“I then saw this male run into the driveway of a house a few doors down on the road.

“The security light came on which illuminated the second male. I then saw him stop running and raise his right hand towards the front door of the house.

“I saw he had a small black handgun in a gloved hand then saw a flash and heard another loud bang.

“I felt panicky and decided to drive away from this situation.”

A few minutes later she drove back to the street just as police arrived.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Cheryl Korbel, centre, the mother of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, arrives with family members at Manchester Crown Court for the trial of Thomas Cashman (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her statement added: “I saw officers run into the address then saw an officer run out of the address carrying a little girl in his arms. I could see her pyjamas were blood-stained.

“I’m shocked and distressed about the whole thing. I can’t get this little girl out of my head.”

Her mother, Lisa Boylan, told police she saw the gunman run past her holding a gun out, pointing at the man he was chasing.

She said: “I could not believe what was happening in front of me. The male with the gun glared at me as he ran past us. It scared me.

“I heard a further three gunshots. We drove away, I immediately phoned the police.”

After police arrived she returned to the street and saw police take Olivia from her house.

She added: “She wore a white nightie which had a lot of blood all over the neck, all over the chest area. She appeared floppy.

“I knew immediately the little girl had been shot.”

“The whole incident has made me feel sick, I’m still in shock and upset.”

Adele Maher, another neighbour, looked through her bedroom blinds after hearing two loud bangs and saw one male dressed in black, “from head to toe” chasing another male who was pleading, “Please lad, please.”

Mrs Maher said this was immediately followed by, “the worst screaming I have ever heard in my life. Women screaming, hysterical, out of control. It threw me into an instant panic. I flew downstairs and was hyperventilating.

“Then loads of blue lights and sirens appeared outside.”

Rebecca Power was in her bedroom watching a film with her children when she heard two loud bangs and went to the window to see a man outside with a gun chasing a second man.

“I reacted by pushing my children away from the window. I grabbed my phone and dialled 999. I was terrified,” she told police.

Olivia Heffron, who was at her partner’s house over the road from Olivia’s house, said she heard three or four loud bangs in the street outside and went to the window.

She saw one man she thought was holding a gun, pursuing a second man who was saying, “What are you doing lad?”

Ms Heffron then saw Ms Korbel come out of her house to her front gate, to see what was going on, then run back to her front door.

The first male, Nee, followed, banging on her door, shouting, “Help me!” Ms Heffron told police.

She then heard a bang and saw a flash.

Afterwards the street “descended into chaos” Ms Heffron said and she saw her neighbour screaming, shouting, “She is dying, she’s been shot in the chest. Has anyone got a towel?”

Ms Heffron added: “I have never seen anyone in such a state of stress before. Officers ran into the house before exiting a few seconds later carrying a child who looked like she had died.”

Opening the case earlier this week, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury Cashman killed Olivia in a shooting which had gone “horribly wrong”.

Cashman denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Olivia Pratt-Korbe was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22 last year (Family handout/Merseyside Police/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented