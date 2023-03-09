Husband and daughter of woman killed in e-scooter collision call for law change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Husband and daughter of woman killed in e-scooter collision call for law change

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 2.55pm Updated: March 9 2023, 5.07pm
Linda Davis suffered a severe head injury in the collision with an e-scooter (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Linda Davis suffered a severe head injury in the collision with an e-scooter (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The husband of the first pedestrian to die after a collision with an e-scooter has said the law around their use “stinks” and has called for change.

Garry Davis’s wife, Linda, died six days after being hit by a 14-year-old boy riding an e-scooter on the pavement in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, on June 2 last year.

Mr Davis, 73, had been married to his wife for 52 years and had known her since she was 15, describing her in court as his “spark”.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “The police should make people register them, but they don’t. You can’t buy a car or a motorbike without registration documents.

“The government (is) at fault. They set them up (the scooter rental schemes) and everyone thinks they can ride them.

“My wife was walking on the pavement when she got knocked down. What is one supposed to do?

“Not long after my wife got knocked over and killed, I was coming up a main road towards an island. Two e-scooters rode straight across the road in front of me.

“I had to break sharp and hit the kerb. If I’d hit them and knocked them off can you imagine (what the press) would have said? ‘Vengeful husband after e-scooters’. So I’ve got to be extra careful.”

The boy involved in the collision, who had been given the scooter just a few days before, was given a 12-month referral order and disqualified from driving for five years at Nottingham Youth Court on Wednesday.

It was said in court that he had been illegally riding on the pavement on the way to a skate park, and collided with Mrs Davis, 71, when she stepped out from behind a van.

The Department for Transport says it is illegal to use privately owned e-scooters on pavements, footpaths, cycle tracks and cycle lanes.

To be used on public roads and in public spaces lawfully they must conform to a number of requirements – including having a licence, insurance and tax – but the DfT states that “it is likely that they (riders) will find it very difficult to comply with all of these requirements”, meaning their use on public roads is effectively a criminal offence.

They can be used on private land, with the landowner’s permission.

They are classed as motor vehicles by the police and are subject to the same conditions, and incidents involving them are investigated in the same way.

Public hire scooters – including 1,300 available in Nottingham as part of a government trial running until 2024 – are legal on public roads and cycle lanes, provided riders are aged at least 18, hold at least a provisional driving licence and follow road traffic regulations.

Private scooters, like the one involved in the collision involving Mrs Davis, can travel in excess of 30mph, whereas public hire scooters are capped at 15.5mph.

It was said in court on Wednesday that the boy admitted at the scene that he was travelling at around 20mph.

Mrs Davis’s daughter, Rebecca Williams, said following the hearing: “This boy’s choices and actions that day took my mum’s life and changed our lives forever.

“My family and I are now living with the impact of her loss every single day. I would never wish this pain on someone else.

Rebecca Williams (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Rebecca Williams described her mother Linda Davis as “a very youthful, lively, and amazing nan” (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“Mum was a very youthful, lively, and amazing nan. She would do anything for her family and was loved so much.

“She never let her age stop her doing anything. She would always join in in silly games, whether she’d be dancing around the kitchen, throwing parties or riding toy tractors.

“Nothing will ever repair the damage that has been done but I desperately hope my mum’s case will make children and parents think about and understand the real-life devastating consequences of illegally riding an e-scooter before they buy or use one.

“What happened to my mum should never happen again. I don’t want her to be just another statistic. If I can just help make someone else stop and think before they get on an e-scooter then at least my mum’s life won’t have been taken in vain.

“I want people to make sure they are fully aware of the laws regarding the use of e-scooters and the harm they can cause if they are ridden illegally or in a dangerous or antisocial manner.

“As soon as you’re riding one you have to be responsible.”

The government intends to introduce legislation that will create a new Low-speed Zero Emission Vehicle (LZEV) category which is distinct from the cycle and motor vehicle categories, according to the DfT.

A spokesperson said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Linda Davis following this tragic incident.

“Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials, looking to protect riders, pedestrians and other road users.

“We continue to work with operators, charities and retailers while we are considering how best to design future regulations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Linda Davis suffered a severe head injury in the collision with an e-scooter (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented