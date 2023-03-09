Historic ceremony sees leading institutions reaffirm their loyalty to King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Historic ceremony sees leading institutions reaffirm their loyalty to King

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 3.22pm
King Charles III speaks during a presentation of loyal addresses by the privileged bodies, at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
King Charles III speaks during a presentation of loyal addresses by the privileged bodies, at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

The King has reflected on the “profound loss” of his mother as he embraced a 17th century tradition to mark his reign in which some of the nation’s leading institutions reaffirmed their loyalty to the monarch.

Charles received the “privileged bodies” – a group of 27 organisations and corporations – all of which presented loyal addresses to the sovereign in person in the Ballroom of Buckingham Palace in a ceremony on Thursday.

The privileged bodies are described by the palace as “culturally significant organisations and institutions that reflect the United Kingdom’s diverse society”.

Privileged bodies ceremony – Buckingham Palace
The King and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

Drawn from the education, science, arts and religious sectors, those invited included the General Synod of the Church of England, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge as well as of Edinburgh, London, St Andrews, Glasgow and Aberdeen, the Bank of England, City of London Corporation, the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Arts, the Military Knights of Windsor and the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales.

The loyal addresses – in the form of a short speech – came from individuals including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey.

In a response at the end of the ceremony, Charles said: “Much has changed since the Privileged Bodies and Corporations of the United Kingdom last gathered over a decade ago to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee.

“It has been a time of political uncertainty and a terrible pandemic.

“Beyond our shores, war has returned to Europe. And globally, the challenge of climate change and biodiversity loss is more urgent than ever before.

Privileged bodies ceremony – Buckingham Palace
The King listens to the Archbishop of Canterbury (Yui Mok/PA)

“For my family, our nation and the Commonwealth, the death of my dear mother and our late Queen, was a profound loss.

“During her life, she remained a constant source of inspiration for us all, and I know what great support she drew from your loyalty and devotion.

“She took particular pleasure in her association with each of your organisations, valuing and admiring the contributions you made, individually and collectively, to the fabric of our nation during her long reign.”

During the speeches, the organisations and corporations passed on their condolences to the King following the death of his mother.

Charles said he read all of the addresses with “immense interest”, adding: “Whether in the fields of education, science, or the arts, or whether as representatives of the faith communities or of civic organisations, you advance our knowledge and our understanding of how we relate to each other and the world about us.

Privileged bodies ceremony – Buckingham Palace
The King and Andrew Bailey (Yui Mok/PA)

“You underpin the very foundations upon which our country is built and help to construct a framework of excellence and achievement within which our civil society functions and our national narrative can be formed.

“In doing so, you are admired around the world for your contributions to public life.

“You remind us of an essential truth – that a nation’s wealth and strength can be found, beyond the size of its economy or its place in the geopolitical landscape, in the values that it embodies – mutual respect, diversity, tolerance, fairness and friendship.

“These are values that have been at the core of British life throughout our history, and which, with your dedicated support, I trust will remain so for centuries to come.”

Expressing thanks, Charles concluded by saying: “And I can assure you that your strong support will sustain me in the future, as it sustained my late mother and father in the past.

“That is why, together with the Queen Consort, I wish to express my deepest gratitude for the generosity with which you have renewed your pledges of loyalty and affection today.”

According to the Royal Encyclopaedia, a certain number of bodies enjoy the prescriptive right of presenting addresses to the sovereign seated on the throne and “of receiving a reply from the sovereign’s lips”.

In centuries past, this function allowed the groups to publicly declare their loyalty to the crown and have the “ear” of the monarch, while also allowing the king or queen to hear grassroots opinions.

The long-held custom takes place to mark significant royal occasions and the event was in recognition of Charles’ accession to the throne.

The late Queen received the privileged bodies on five occasions during her reign, including for her accession in 1952.

The last time the ceremony took place was to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012, when Boris Johnson – then the London mayor – took the opportunity to present her with a commemorative Oyster travel card.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
King Charles III speaks during a presentation of loyal addresses by the privileged bodies, at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented