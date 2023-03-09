Police probe caravan park noise complaint related to crash that killed three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police probe caravan park noise complaint related to crash that killed three

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 4.55pm
The scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out died after crashing into a cluster of trees off of the A48 (M) (PA)
The scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out died after crashing into a cluster of trees off of the A48 (M) (PA)

Police are investigating a noise complaint at a caravan park involving people who were later killed in a car crash.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision, which happened on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of Cardiff, in the early hours of Saturday March 4.

Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were also travelling in the white Volkswagen Tiguan remain in a critical condition in hospital.

The group had been to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday night and then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

St Mellons deaths
A floral tribute left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff with an image of victims Eve Smith (left) and Darcy Ross.

A caravan at the holiday park where the group are understood to have stayed for a period of time prior to the accident has been cordoned off.

The PA news agency understands police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They left a short time later and were last seen at about 2am in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff having dropped off a sixth member of their group.

The man is said to be cooperating fully with the police investigation.

St Mellons deaths
South Wales Police say they are continuing to “piece together” what happened (PA)

Investigations are still ongoing to establish the exact time of the crash.

South Wales Police said they are still working to “piece together” what happened.

In a statement the force said: “South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the fatal road traffic collision on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.

St Mellons deaths
A member of the Welsh Parliament said the crash had caused “great distress” to the community (PA)

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together what has happened.

“Family liaison officers are supporting the families involved at what must be a hugely difficult time for them.”

Tributes were paid to the victims of the car crash in the Welsh Parliament on Wednesday.

Senedd speaker Elin Jones MS said: “On behalf of the Senedd, our sympathies are with the friends and families of Eve, Darcy and Rafel and our hopes are with Sophie and Shane for a full recovery.”

St Mellons deaths
A vigil was held at the crash site in memory of the three people who died (PA)

A member of the Senedd said there has been “a great deal of public distress following the crash” and “disquiet” among the families of those involved about the police handling of the missing persons investigation.

Peredur Owen Griffiths asked what role the Welsh government could play in ensuring police prioritising processes for missing persons are adequate to “ensure incidents like this can be avoided in the future”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the actions of South Wales Police and Gwent Police during the search for the group who were not found until just after midnight on Monday, March 6.

