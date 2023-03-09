Father and his son found guilty of murder of wife’s new partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Father and his son found guilty of murder of wife’s new partner

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 5.52pm
Wayne Peckham, 48, and his 23-year-old son Riley Peckham were both found guilty on Thursday following a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Wayne Peckham, 48, and his 23-year-old son Riley Peckham were both found guilty on Thursday following a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)

A father and his son have been found guilty of the “harrowing and brutal” murder of his wife’s new partner.

Wayne Peckham, 48, and his 23-year-old son Riley Peckham acted “like a pack of animals” when they attacked 39-year-old Matthew Rodwell, Norfolk Police said.

Mr Rodwell was in a relationship with Wayne Peckham’s wife Kerry Peckham, who is the mother of Riley Peckham.

The two men went to her home in Bulrush Close, Downham Market in Norfolk on January 23 last year and forced their way in, having moved CCTV cameras.

Mr Rodwell hid upstairs and made a 999 call to police, with Riley Peckham heard in the background shouting “you are going to die”.

Riley Peckham and Mr Rodwell fought upstairs, while Mrs Peckham tried to restrain Wayne Peckham downstairs.

But Mr Rodwell ended up at the bottom of the stairs where the attack continued, and police arrived to find Mr Rodwell badly injured.

He died at the scene, with Wayne Peckham arrested at the scene and Riley Peckham apprehended two hours later at a relative’s address having fled the scene in handcuffs.

Detectives established that Mr Rodwell had been threatened several times by Wayne and Riley Peckham during his relationship.

Both men, of Manby Close, Hilgay denied murder but were both found guilty on Thursday following a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court, Norfolk Police said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “This was a harrowing and brutal murder and I know some of the evidence given in court, especially the 999 call, has been difficult to listen to.

“In this call, we hear the final frightening moments of Matthew’s life, a life taken by the actions of two men overcome with jealousy and rage, acting like a pack of animals.

“I want to thank the family and friends of Matthew for their patience, support and bravery throughout this investigation and I’m grateful the correct verdict has been reached by the jury in this case.

“Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends, and we will continue to support them for as long as they need.”

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an earlier assault against another man which happened in December 2021 in Downham Market.

Wayne Peckham was cleared of assault by beating over the incident.

Riley Peckham was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the same December incident.

Wayne Peckham was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mrs Peckham on January 23 last year.

Wayne and Riley Peckham are due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on April 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
CCTV captured the individual spray painting the shop front. Image: Stephen Henderson
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Vinny the velociraptor outside his home in Barry. Image: Nicky Burke
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

Pitlochry Library.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
Frederiksen celebrates at full-time versus Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
Kane Hester arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
Wayne Peckham, 48, and his 23-year-old son Riley Peckham were both found guilty on Thursday following a six-week trial at Norwich Crown Court (Alamy/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
Haggis, neeps and tatties will be on offer at The Bothy in St Andrews. Image: The Bothy
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
Northern Lights at The Rav. Image: St Andrews Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
Craig Baker, global chief investment officer for Willis Towers Watson, who manage the Alliance Trust portfolio.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
From left: Manager Ian Murray; striker William Akio; and Scott Brown and Ross Millen. Images SNS.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented