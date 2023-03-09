Best friend told mother to ‘get rid’ of murder-accused boyfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best friend told mother to ‘get rid’ of murder-accused boyfriend

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 6.10pm
Lola James, who died after suffering a serious head injury (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
Lola James, who died after suffering a serious head injury (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

The best friend of a mother on trial over the killing of her two-year-old daughter claims she warned her to “get rid” of her allegedly aggressive, drug-taking boyfriend before something bad happened.

Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering his partner’s daughter Lola James, four months after moving into the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales.

He is now standing trial at Swansea Crown Court along with the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 30, who is charged with causing or allowing her death.

Lola died on July 21 2020 of “catastrophic” head trauma, having suffered 101 external injuries and extensive damage to both her eyes. Her brain injuries were compared with those found in car crash victims.

Bevan claims the family dog caused the injuries by pushing her down the stairs.

The jury has been told about a catalogue of injuries the young child suffered while in Bevan’s care in the months leading up to her death, including twice getting a bloodied nose, a cut lip and grazed chin.

Casey Morgan, a close friend of James, gave evidence on Thursday and said she believed the defendant was controlled by Bevan.

Ms Morgan said Bevan had moved in not long after getting into a relationship with James in early March.

She said he had taken James’s house key and her debit cards, would not allow her to have a mobile phone and often locked her out of the house and invited others around.

She said she knew Bevan to take amphetamines and other controlled drugs, smoke cannabis and drink heavily.

Lola James death
Two-year-old Lola James was found to have severe injuries (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

She said: “I didn’t like him, I made that clear to Sinead.

“I told her to get rid of him and that I didn’t want him around my house or my kids.

“I’ve been in a domestic abusive relationship before and he was showing all the signs. He was controlling. I didn’t like it, and you could tell he was on something.”

Ms Morgan said she and Bevan “clashed” about Lola, who she said she loved.

“I was there when she was born. I think I was the first to hold her,” she said, crying.

She described how James repeatedly called her for help when she said Bevan was behaving aggressively and “smashing up the house”.

And she said Lola began to stay regularly at her house or with James’s mother Nicola.

On July 5 Ms Morgan said she went to the park with Lola and her mother and noticed bruising on her legs.

Later she witnessed Bevan being verbally abusive to James and said Lola was screaming saying “she didn’t want to go home”.

Sobbing, Ms Morgan recounted how two days later, on July 7, James asked to come over to her house but Bevan arrived first.

“He was foaming by the mouth, his eyes were huge, he didn’t look good,” Ms Morgan said.

“He was aggressive and it was really scary.”

She said James arrived with Lola looking “petrified”.

Then she said Bevan admitted to her and her partner that he had threatened to rape James that morning.

“From that day I knew something bad was going to happen,” Ms Morgan said

“I told her that if she didn’t get rid of him he was going to hurt her.

“I said, something is going to happen to you Sinead.”

The jury was shown messages between the two defendants that were sent while Lola was in hospital in which Bevan was insisting the pair relay the same story about what happened to the police.

Bevan wrote their accounts needed to be “bang on”.

In one message, Bevan wrote: “Well what are you going to say? Sinead this is important like.”

James replied: “What you told me.”

Bevan messaged back: “Yeah obviously but you got to get it bang on like. Sinead for f*** sake like.”

The court also heard from Bevan’s mother Alison Bevan who gave evidence via video link from inside the court.

Ms Bevan said her son had been diagnosed with ADHD when he was six, and said he was “a bit thick”.

She said she was aware of an instance when her son had grabbed James’s arm and she kicked him out.

Messages between James and Bevan’s former girlfriend’s mother were also read to the court in which she told the defendant that Bevan was a danger to children.

The previous owner of the family dog Jessie also took to the stand.

Coral Barker said American Bulldog Jessie had not been aggressive with her four young children, calling her a “nanny dog”, adding that she liked “cuddles and fusses”.

When cross-examined by John Hipkin KC, defending Bevan, he asked Ms Barker: “Do you know where Jessie is now?”

Ms Barker said: “She was put to sleep a couple of months ago.”

Mr Hipkin said: “Was that because she injured someone.”

Ms Barker replied: “Yes, apparently.”

The trial continues.

