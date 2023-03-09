Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell remains in hospital after concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell remains in hospital after concussion

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 7.17pm
Mitch McConnell (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Mitch McConnell (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall at a local hotel and will remain in hospital “for a few days of observation and treatment”, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell.

The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, formerly the Trump International Hotel, Washington DC.

Spokesman David Popp said Mr McConnell is being treated for a concussion and “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes”.

Mr McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

Election 2024 Senate Republicans
Mitch McConnell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

US President Joe Biden tweeted that he wishes Mr McConnell a “speedy recovery” and looks forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor.

South Dakota Senator John Thune told reporters earlier on Thursday that he had not spoken to Mr McConnell. He said he was at the dinner and Mr McConnell had delivered remarks “as usual”.

“Evidently it happened later in the evening,” said Mr Thune, who had moved on to another reception under way at the hotel and did not see Mr McConnell fall.

In 2019, Mr McConnell tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture. At the time, he underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his shoulder. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

First elected in 1984, Mr McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The taciturn Mr McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the Covid-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio.

He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday morning that he had called Mr McConnell and spoken with his staff “to extend my prayers and well wishes”.

The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

Senator John Fetterman, 53, who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was expected to remain out for some weeks as he received care for clinical depression.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, said she was taken to hospital last week to be treated for shingles.

