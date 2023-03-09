Erik ten Hag impressed as Manchester United bounce back from Anfield nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erik ten Hag impressed as Manchester United bounce back from Anfield nightmare

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 11.16pm Updated: March 10 2023, 7.23am
Erik ten Hag was impressed by Manchester United’s character (Tim Goode/PA)
Erik ten Hag was impressed by Manchester United's character (Tim Goode/PA)

Erik ten Hag was delighted by his players’ show of character and quality against Real Betis as Manchester United bounced back from their seven-goal shellacking at Liverpool with a Europa League win.

Just a week on from ending the club’s six-year wait for silverware by lifting the Carabao Cup came another historic afternoon for the Red Devils as they suffered a 7-0 Anfield annihilation.

Sunday’s loss equalled United’s heaviest ever defeat and Ten Hag stuck with the same starting line-up that lost at Liverpool as they looked to bounce back in the Europa League against Betis.

Marcus Rashford’s early opener was cancelled out by a stunning Ayoze Perez strike, but second half Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst goals sealed a 4-1 last-16 first-leg victory.

“Definitely (the response I wanted),” Ten Hag said. “We said that we had to reset and we have to bounce back and I think we played quite good first half.

“I think we should have been up 3-0 also, but then we make one mistake.

“Then you go 1-1 into half-time but we bounce back in the second half and I think it was a really good performance in the second half.

Manchester United v West Ham United – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag was keen to see how the players would respond (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s not about ignoring (the Liverpool defeat). We make mistakes and we got hammered for that because we didn’t control the standards we have.

“We showed complacency and you can never do that in top football.”

Asked if he named an unchanged side to offer his players a chance to redeem themselves, Ten Hag said: “Actually, yeah, but also I thought it was the best line-up if I saw Betis.

“But also we played 23 games in a row with one loss and the 24th a huge defeat. But you can’t ignore all the 22 games before where this team played massively good.”

Ten Hag admits he was “curious” to know how the Old Trafford faithful would react four days on from the Liverpool loss but was “pleased by the response from the crowd to the team”.

The United fans got behind their players, with under-fire Weghorst’s first home goal cheered to the rafters after scrutinised skipper Fernandes’ name echoed around the ground following his header.

“I think he was the best player on the pitch and it shows his personality,” Ten Hag said of Fernandes.

“He played a little bit deeper role tonight, I asked him to do, and I think he did it brilliant.

Manchester United v Real Betis – UEFA Europa League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Old Trafford
Bruno Fernandes scored United’s third goal (Tim Goode/PA)

“He was the leader in making the game from the back in possession, making the rhythm of the game, a lot of good passes in between the lines and from there we created a lot of chances.”

Quizzed about the Fernandes challenge on Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo that brought a booking, the United boss added: “It’s his strength and his passion but you are right sometimes he has to control that.

“He has to bring it that it is his strength and not when it’s too much it becomes a weakness.

“That’s true and he knows that but there’s always small margins.”

Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini admitted United were “very much superior” by the end of the game and could have ended with more.

“I don’t think a knockout game is ever over in football,” the former Manchester City manager said.

“We’ve got 90 minutes to play at home and we have to start from minute one to see if we can turn the game round. I don’t think it will be easy to take on a tough team like Manchester United. We’re going to try.”

