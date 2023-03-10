More than 40,000 plant species now stored in Kew Gardens’ seed bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 40,000 plant species now stored in Kew Gardens’ seed bank

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 12.02am Updated: March 10 2023, 6.59am
The Millennium Seed Bank in West Sussex holds over 2.4 billion seeds relating to over 40,000 plant species (Visual Air/Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew/PA)
The Millennium Seed Bank (MSB) is celebrating a major milestone after banking more than 40,000 different plant species in an effort to preserve rare, threatened and important wild plants.

Dubbed the Noah’s Ark for plants, the MSB holds the Guinness World Record for the largest seed bank facility on Earth.

It stores 98,567 seed collections sourced from 190 countries and territories across all seven continents, nine biogeographic regions and 36 biodiversity hotspots.

Sir David Attenborough has said the MSB is “perhaps the most significant conservation initiative ever”, as it not only helps to secure plant species in case of an apocalyptic event but acts as a resource for saving plants on the brink of extinction.

Petri dish with Hyptis suaveolens germination
Scientists remove seeds from the vault every 10 years and test their germination (Pablo Gomez Barreiro/Royal Botanic Gardens Kew/PA)

Dr Kate Hardwick, conservation partnership coordinator at the MSB, said: “Scientists at Kew estimate that two-fifths of all plants are threatened with extinction in the wild and that shows us just how big of a crisis we are facing in terms of biodiversity loss, driven very much by habitat loss and climate change.

“In a bid to tackle these issues, Kew established the Millennium Seed Bank more than 20 years ago to provide a safety net that would safely store the seeds of wild plants from all over the globe.

“Working with over 260 partners in at least 97 different countries, Kew has effectively created a Noah’s Ark for plants, ensuring their survival in the race against extinction.”

Some notable plant species in the MSB’s collection are the world’s smallest waterlily, a rare and threatened pea unique to eastern Australia and Antarctic hair grass – one of the only two flowering plants native to the frozen continent.

As well as storing seeds in the vault (in-situ conservation), scientists also preserve wild relatives of the crops we eat in their natural ecosystems (ex-situ conservation).

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity has called for at least 75% of threatened plant species to be held ex-situ as well as at least 75% of known threatened plants to be conserved in-situ.

Minister for biosecurity Lord Benyon said: “Kew’s world-leading collection of diverse plants will be an important tool in tackling the challenges facing our nation today, including maintaining our food security, biosecurity loss and climate change.

“This landmark collection acts as a further example of Great Britain’s position as a global leader in plant biosecurity and sets an example for the world to follow.”

In the vaults at the Millennium Seed Bank at Wakehurst
Seeds are stored at minus 20C in a bomb and floodproof underground vault (Royal Botanic Gardens Kew/PA)

When seeds arrive they are dried, cleaned and X-rayed for signs of pests and poorly formed embryos. Every 1% reduction in their moisture content doubles their lifespan.

Seeds are typically left with about 3-6% of their moisture as completely drying them out could be damaging. Afterwards, they are stored at minus 20C where they can survive for centuries.

Every 10 years they are removed and placed in petri dishes to see if they germinate, which tests the health of the seed collections and helps the scientists develop methods to turn them into full-grown plants.

However, 8-20% of flowering plants cannot be stored in this way because their seeds do not tolerate drying, so scientists are investigating technologies such as cryo-preservation that could help extend their lifespan.

Rachael Davies, a germination specialist, said: “Research into seed dormancy, germination, viability and longevity is a valuable tool that helps us solve many collection-related problems.

“Developing germination protocols and overcoming these issues also enables both seeds and plants to be available for research and conservation, maximising their potential use for habitat repair or sustainable use projects.”

