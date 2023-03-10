Kim Jong Un supervises North Korean troops simulating attack on South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Jong Un supervises North Korean troops simulating attack on South

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 7.40am
An artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
An artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a live-fire artillery drill simulating an attack on a South Korean airfield and called for his troops to be ready to respond to the enemies’ “frantic war preparation moves” — apparently referring to the recent series of military drills between the United States and South Korea.

It comes a day after South Korea’s military detected the North firing at least one short-range ballistic missile toward the sea from a site near the western coastal city of Nampo.

The South’s joint chiefs of staff was assessing whether more missiles may have been launched simultaneously.

The US has recently sent long-range B-1B and B-52 bombers for several rounds of joint aerial drills with South Korean warplanes.

An artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea
An artillery drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

The allies are also preparing this month for their biggest combined field training exercise in years to counter the growing threat of Mr Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal.

North Korea views regular US-South Korean military exercises as invasion rehearsals.

Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Mr Kim urged his troops to be prepared to “overwhelmingly respond to and contain” the military action of the North’s enemies, which he said are proceeding with “all sorts of more frantic war preparation moves”.

He said frontline units should sharpen their capabilities to carry out their two main “strategic missions, that is, first to deter war and second to take the initiative in war”.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry later on Friday urged North Korea to stop raising tensions with “reckless nuclear and missile programmes and military provocations”.

Deputy spokeswoman Lee Hyo-jung told reporters that North Korea must focus instead on caring for people’s livelihoods and take a path toward building peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The KCNA report did not specify what types of weapons were involved in Thursday’s exercise or how many rockets were fired. Some of the North’s newer short-range weapons targeting South Korea include large-sized multiple rocket launchers which experts say blur the boundaries between artillery and ballistic missile systems.

A TV screen shows an image of North Korea’s missiles launch during a news programme at Seoul railway station in South Korea
A TV screen shows an image of North Korea's missiles launch during a news programme at Seoul railway station in South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

North Korea describes some of its more advanced short-range systems as tactical weapons, which implies an intent to arm them with lower-yield battlefield nuclear weapons.

Experts say the North with the wording is communicating a threat to proactively use those weapons during conventional warfare to blunt the stronger conventional forces of South Korea and the US, which keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea.

Mr Kim’s comments were in line with an escalatory nuclear doctrine the North set into law last year, which authorises preemptive nuclear strikes in situations where it may perceive its leadership as under threat, including conventional clashes.

Photographs published by North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed at least six rockets being fired from launch vehicles lined up in an unspecified coastal forest area.

Mr Kim watched the firings from an observation post along with military officials and his daughter, believed to be named Kim Ju Ae and around 10 years old.

She has appeared at several events tied to his military since first being showcased at a missile test launch in November. Analysts believe the events and elevated descriptions of her in state media are meant to show the world he has no intention to voluntarily surrender his nuclear weapons, which he apparently sees as the strongest guarantee of his survival and the extension of his family’s dynastic rule.

Coming off a record year in missile testing, North Korea has conducted additional weapons demonstrations in 2023. Experts say North Korea with its heightened testing activity and threats is trying to claim a dual ability to conduct nuclear strikes against South Korea and the US mainland.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with his daughter, provides guidance to military officials at an undisclosed location
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with his daughter, provides guidance to military officials at an undisclosed location (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Mr Kim’s campaign is aimed at forcing the US into accepting the North as a nuclear power and negotiating badly needed economic concessions from a position of strength, analysts say. Diplomacy between the US and North Korea has stalled since 2019.

The South Korean and US militaries will conduct computer-simulated command post training from March 13-23 and will resume their largest springtime field exercises, which were last held in 2018. The allies’ regular drills were cancelled or scaled back to support diplomacy or because of the Covid pandemic but they renewed them after the diplomacy collapsed and North Korea’s threats and weapons testing escalated.

On Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s powerful sister and one of Pyongyang’s top foreign policy officials, said her country is ready if necessary to take “quick, overwhelming action” in the face of the allies’ expanded drills.

In previous statements, she threatened to turn the Pacific into North Korea’s firing range and repeatedly implied that the North might test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward those waters on a standard ballistic trajectory, which would be seen as one of its most provocative weapons demonstrations yet.

All of North Korea’s ICBM tests since 2017 have been conducted on a high angle to avoid the territories of neighbours.

