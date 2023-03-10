Drivers tell of ‘never-ending’ tailbacks on snowbound M62

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drivers tell of ‘never-ending’ tailbacks on snowbound M62

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 8.00am Updated: March 10 2023, 9.00am
Traffic at a standstill on the M62 motorway near Kirklees, West Yorkshire, due to heavy snow in the area (PA)

Drivers remain stuck on the M62 motorway after more than seven hours in miles-long tailbacks caused by a night of heavy snowfall.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on long stretches of the road running through Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, with some drivers said to have abandoned their cars.

National Highways North-West estimated at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.

The agency said there are now at least three-hour delays eastbound between Rochdale and Huddersfield and delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between Huddersfield and Saddleworth, where two lanes remain closed.

Simon Peach, the PA news agency’s chief football writer, has been stuck on the road for more than seven hours after covering Manchester United’s Europa League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday night.

He said: “I’ve moved about 25 miles over the course of the night, and the first 15 miles or so were clear, so I’ve been at a standstill for a really long time.

“Since I arrived I’ve seen maybe two or three police vehicles and a couple of travel vehicles. A road sweeper came along once or twice but they haven’t been able to clear the roads properly.

“I’ve never had to drive through anything like this before. My drive home would usually be about an hour and a half, the most it has ever taken me is two and a half hours. I could have flown to New York in that time.

“According to my watch it’s currently minus 1C, I think at one point it dropped to minus 4C, but according to my weather app it feels like minus 7C.”

Video journalist Richard McCarthy was in Manchester to cover the same match.

He had just arrived home after 7am having been stuck on the motorway for more than seven hours.

Mr McCarthy said: “The worst bits are around Huddersfield. There a couple of highway patrol men gave me a push when I was stuck, but said they couldn’t promise that the road ahead would be more clear. Thankfully it was.

“I saw lots of abandoned sports cars, one Jaguar left on the road with a shovel stuck in the ground next to it and no driver.

“There were lots of lorries losing momentum and getting stuck.”

Lorries at a standstill on the M62 motorway near Kirklees, West Yorkshire, due to heavy snow in the area (PA)
Lorries at a standstill on the M62 motorway near Kirklees, West Yorkshire, due to heavy snow in the area (PA)

Emma Hamilton, 28, who works for the NHS and is from Yorkshire, said she had been stuck for eight hours travelling from Manchester.

She said: “There’s lorries broken down all over the road across all lanes. Drivers are having to work out themselves how to go round them. Sort of bobbing and weaving round them.

“Some lorries have stopped to help other lorries too… I’m trying to get home from the Man United game last night. The traffic was fine on the way there yesterday as there wasn’t as many cars on the road and I set off in good time to allow for the weather.

“I’m just tired and upset at the lack of any direction from authorities. We’ve all sort of been left to it to direct ourselves. We had the gritter pass us once about 3am and they ploughed about three times then too but nothing since. They’ve been up and down westbound a lot though and that side has been moving fine.

“It honestly feels never-ending at this point.”

