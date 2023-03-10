‘Cocaine Cat’ will live at zoo after escaping owner during police car stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Cocaine Cat’ will live at zoo after escaping owner during police car stop

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 8.14am
A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati (Ray Anderson/Cincinnati Animal Care/AP)
A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati (Ray Anderson/Cincinnati Animal Care/AP)

An African serval cat found with cocaine in its system after escaping when police pulled its owner’s car over will live at Cincinnati Zoo.

The feline’s escapades have delighted social media users still amused by the recent release of the film Cocaine Bear – based on a true story about a 13-stone black bear found dead near a duffle bag and cocaine with a street value of about two million US dollars (£1.67 million).

Some users have dubbed the wild animal “Cocaine Cat”.

The slender serval made its escape when officers pulled a car over on January 28, according to local animal control officials.

It jumped from the car into a tree.

The cat being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system
The cat being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system (Ray Anderson/Cincinnati Animal Care/AP)

During a rescue mission, the cat – called Amiry – broke its leg.

After it was taken to the county’s animal shelter, tests showed it had cocaine in its system.

Drug tests on exotic animals have been standard at the shelter since 2022, when a capuchin monkey was taken in and found to have methamphetamine in its system.

Ray Anderson, from the shelter, Cincinnati Animal Care, said Amiry’s owner has given up ownership of the cat.

It is illegal to own the animals, which can weigh up to almost three stone, in Ohio.

They have recently grown in popularity, with some showing up in TikTok videos as pets.

Julie Sheldon, clinical assistant professor of zoo medicine at the University of Tennessee, said a serval is a major responsibility and requires a balanced diet and specialist care.

“There are way better options for pets that are way more safe, economically smart and sustainable,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented