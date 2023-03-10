Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker and teenager in West Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker and teenager in West Bank

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 9.10am Updated: March 10 2023, 9.20pm
Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)
Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

A Palestinian man has been shot and killed by an Israeli settler after entering a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices, the Israeli military said.

Hours later, a 16-year-old Palestinian died after being critically wounded when Israeli troops opened fire on stone-throwing Palestinians in northern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The violence comes a day after a Palestinian gunman shot and wounded Israelis in Tel Aviv — the latest to grip Israel and the West Bank in one of the deadliest periods of unrest among Israelis and Palestinians in years.

The Israeli military said the armed Palestinian slipped into a farm near the settlement of Karnei Shomron, in the northern West Bank, and was fatally shot by an Israeli settler overseeing the land.

Palestinian authorities identified the man as 21-year-old Abed al-Sheikh and said Israeli security forces had raided his house and several others in the nearby Palestinian village of Saniriya.

The teen, Amir Ouda, was wounded close to a checkpoint near the town of Qalqilya, the Palestinian health ministry said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Hours earlier, Israeli security forces entered the Palestinian village of Naalin and prepared to demolish the family house of the Palestinian suspected of carrying out the shooting in Tel Aviv on Thursday night. The shooter had opened fire near Dizengoff Street in a bustling area of Tel Aviv’s city centre and wounded three Israelis, including one critically.

The Hamas militant group claimed the attacker, a 23-year-old former prisoner named Muataz Khawaja, as a member of the organisation’s armed wing. Hamas said the shooting came in response to an Israeli military arrest raid that day which killed three gunmen in the northern village of Jaba, along with another raid earlier this week which killed seven Palestinians in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp, including a wanted assailant and a 14-year-old boy.

“We promise more painful strikes throughout our occupied land as long as (Israel’s) aggression continues and its crimes escalate,” the Palestinian militant group said.

As Israeli forces stormed into Naalin and arrested two family members of the suspected gunman for questioning, they said they were met by a barrage of explosive devices, Molotov cocktails and stones. Israeli troops responded with gunfire, which they said hit at least one Palestinian. The person’s condition was unclear.

Further north, Israeli forces entered the Palestinian city of Tulkarm, home to an emerging armed group which has increasingly attracted young Palestinians angry at Israeli violence and disillusioned by their leadership.

Israeli police block a shooting attack site in Tel Aviv
Israeli police block a shooting attack site in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Gunmen opened fire, hitting an Israeli military vehicle in the city, the army said. Others hurled explosive devices and shot at Israeli forces from a passing car. The Israeli army said it shot back.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.

The past few months have been marked by rising violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the Gaza strip in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek those territories for a future independent state.

At least 75 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during military arrest raids and other confrontations so far this year, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

Over that same period, a series of attacks by Palestinians against Israelis has left at least 14 Israelis dead so far this year, all but one of them civilians.

The upsurge in deaths has raised fears of a possible greater escalation under Israel’s most right-wing government in history, which has pledged tough action against the Palestinians.

