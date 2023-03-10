Shooting victim’s father joins campaign against gun and knife crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Shooting victim’s father joins campaign against gun and knife crime

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 9.50am Updated: March 10 2023, 9.53am
Elle Edwards was shot dead on Christmas Eve (Family/PA)
Elle Edwards was shot dead on Christmas Eve (Family/PA)

The father of beautician Elle Edwards who was fatally shot outside a pub on Christmas Eve has said he is “not putting up with it any more” as he joined a campaign to end gun and knife crime.

In an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast, Tim Edwards said he was “absolutely” privileged to have been Elle’s father, adding: “She’ll live forever.”

The 26-year-old was celebrating Christmas with friends when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.

She is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Elle Edwards funeral
Tim Edwards, the father of Elle Edwards, leave St Nicholas’s Church in Wallasey following her funeral service (Peter Bynre/PA)

Mr Edwards has joined comedian John May on his walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise awareness of the Weapons Down Gloves Up scheme – a boxing initiative aimed at taking young people off the streets and into employment.

The pair are due to arrive in Liverpool on Friday, where they are expected to be joined by the family of 12-year-old stabbing victim Ava White and boxer Tony Bellew.

Speaking ahead of his arrival in the city, Mr Edwards told BBC Breakfast: “We want the city and the region to come together and stand, and let people know we’re not putting up with it any more.”

Mr Edwards said speaking from a position of anger is “not a place that’s good for anyone”.

He said: “If we make sure that those kids create positivity within their own environments, our job’s done and we can walk away.”

In a separate interview, Mr Edwards told ITV News the walk had been “like therapy”, adding: “If it helps save just one life, what more could you ask?”

He said: “I’m doing this in Elle’s name, to keep her name alive, and to raise awareness of Weapons Down Gloves Up.

“This has been like therapy for me. We just get on, we talk, we support each other through our ups and downs, and we laugh, and then 15 miles have gone.

“We’ve got an opportunity to come together and raise awareness of the work of Weapons Down Gloves Up, and if it helps save just one life, what more could you ask?”

Connor Chapman, 22, has been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.

A man and a woman, both aged 23, have been released on bail after they were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Thomas Waring, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

Mr Edwards and Mr May are due to begin the Liverpool leg of the walk at The Britannia Inn on Riverside Drive at 4pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

The iconic Frida Kahlo is the subject of a fascinating documentary series on the BBC.
TELLYBOX: A fascinating insight into the iconic Frida Kahlo
The WeeCOOK Kitchen has a range of dishes, including their famous pies. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
4 restaurants in Angus where you can bring your own bottle
Forbes Newsagent., C;epington Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 26, charged in connection with armed robbery at Dundee newsagent
Brucefield Road in Blairgowrie. Inage: Google Street View.
Police probe after thieves steal safe in Blairgowrie break in
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.
Liam Gordon: Getting Chris Kane back will be 'massive' for St Johnstone
Flames rip through the bus on Battenberg Road near the Royal Marines base at Condor. Image: Ross Pert.
Bus catches fire near Royal Marines base in Arbroath
Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman, 78, seriously injured after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented