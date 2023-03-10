Woman and two boys found dead inside London house By Press Association March 10 2023, 12.06pm Updated: March 10 2023, 1.57pm Police officers at a property on Mayfield Road in Belvedere, south London (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south-east London. Police and paramedics were called to the home on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday after concerns were raised for their welfare. The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were found dead inside. The Metropolitan Police said detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation. A spokesperson said: “Next of kin have been notified. “Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.” The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation. A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm. LAS said all three were pronounced dead at the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close