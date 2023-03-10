Man faces prison for racist tweet about Burnley footballer Michael Obafemi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man faces prison for racist tweet about Burnley footballer Michael Obafemi

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 1.36pm
Michael Obafemi (Martin Rickett/PA)
Michael Obafemi (Martin Rickett/PA)

A man has been warned he faces a potential prison sentence for sending a racist tweet about Irish international footballer Michael Obafemi.

Josh Phillips, 26, sent the abusive message in response to a tweet from Swansea City FC announcing that Obafemi, 22, was being transferred on loan to Burnley.

Swansea Magistrates’ Court heard the tweet was deleted before Twitter blocked the account used by Phillips, for breaching the social media platform’s rules.

Police traced to the account to Phillips, from Swansea, and he was arrested and interviewed by officers.

He admitted sending the message, which contained a racial slur, on January 28, saying he had been drunk at the time.

He later pleaded guilty to sending a message on a public communications network that was grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing, contrary to the Communications Act 2003.

A victim personal statement by striker Obafemi was read to District Judge Christopher James on Friday.

The footballer said: “The racist abuse towards me is totally unacceptable.

Republic of Ireland’s Michael Obafemi scoring during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in September 2022 (Niall Carson/PA)
Michael Obafemi playing for Ireland in Dublin in September (Niall Carson/PA)

“It doesn’t matter what I do for a job or what colour my skin is. I am a human being and don’t deserve this behaviour.

“This was extremely offensive and distressing for me, my family and friends, who all read it.

“I hope the person who made these comments learns that this racist abuse is not acceptable.

“Any kind of discrimination is totally unacceptable and I for one will not accept it.”

District Judge James told Phillips he faces a football banning order as well as a potential prison sentence.

He adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports on Phillips, who is of previous good character.

The judge told him: “I am going to adjourn your case for a pre-sentence report.

“It is clear you have pleaded guilty to what is a very serious offence of this type.

“The fact that I am adjourning for a pre-sentence report to be prepared should not be taken by you as any indication of sentence that will be imposed.

“All options are and do remain open in this case, including immediate custody.”

The judge released Phillips on bail until his sentencing at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on March 31.

Swansea City posted a tweet condemning “vile” social media posts made after news of Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley.

The club tweeted: “Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley.

“The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

“The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football.”

