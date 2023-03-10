Justice system can seem inexplicable to crime victims, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justice system can seem inexplicable to crime victims, minister says

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 2.46pm Updated: March 10 2023, 3.34pm
Edward Argar spoke at the victims’ summit in central London (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
Edward Argar spoke at the victims' summit in central London (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

The criminal justice system can seem “impenetrable and even inexplicable” to crime victims, a Government minister has admitted.

Victims and sentencing minister Edward Argar was speaking at a summit in central London that was also addressed by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

“As the system has evolved over many years, to many the criminal justice system can appear impenetrable,” Mr Argar said.

“There may be good reasons for how that legal system came about, but things like the fact that it is the Crown that prosecutes a case and not the victim, who is in legal terms not a party to the case – there are good reasons for that and the way our legal system has developed, but it may appear impenetrable and inexplicable to those who are the victims of crime, leaving them feeling excluded or often peripheral to a process that is about their lives and their experiences.”

Sir Mark Rowley
Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “Victims must be treated fairly, properly and with dignity.

“Behind every statistic there are human beings, families living with the consequences and picking up the pieces.

“This is not just about law, it is about changing attitudes, behaviours and culture.”

Sir Mark told the event at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster: “I have probably been the most vocal commissioner in the Met’s history when it comes to speaking about the need for reform.

“Most of our officers are good people, it’s about giving them the support they need to succeed and do the great jobs that they want to do.

“The demand on us is immense. Over 20% of our frontline demand is related to mental health, and it is pressures like this that make it hard for us to provide victim support.

“We can measure success by the number of people we catch and prosecute, but also by the feedback that victims give us. We want people to feel confident in speaking to us and we are committed to putting them first and centre.”

Director of public prosecutions Max Hill said: “I know that the Crown Prosecution Service has not always got things right. Victims, through no fault of their own, often do not understand the role of the CPS and how decisions are made.

“We want every victim to feel respected. Satisfaction is not always linked to outcomes – it’s possible for courts not to deliver a guilty verdict but for victims still to feel that they have been supported.”

He promised that adult victims of rape and other serious sexual offences would be prioritised for new, enhanced support systems the CPS is developing.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there is a “moral responsibility to do better by victims”.

The summit marked the unveiling of a new dedicated helpline for victims of crime.

The line is funded by a £3 million annual investment from City Hall, which hopes it will make it easier for victims to access key information about their cases.

