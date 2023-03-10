Police reveal exact time of Cardiff crash as they appeal for witnesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police reveal exact time of Cardiff crash as they appeal for witnesses

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 3.02pm
The scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)
The scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

Police have confirmed the exact time of a crash in Cardiff that killed three people.

South Wales Police said the time of the incident on the A48(M) near the St Mellons area of the city has been confirmed as 2.03am on Saturday March 4.

Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died when the white Volkswagen Tiguan they were travelling in left the carriageway and crashed into a wooded area.

Passengers Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, remain in the University Hospital of Wales receiving treatment.

St Mellons deaths
Floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area (Ben Birchall/PA)

The group had been to The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on Friday night and then travelled just under 40 miles to the Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl.

A caravan at the holiday park where the group are understood to have stayed before the accident was cordoned off this week.

The PA news agency understands police are aware of a noise complaint made to the park’s security lodge about the group.

They left a short time later and were last seen at about 2am in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff having dropped off a sixth member of the group.

The man is said to be co-operating fully with the police investigation.

Friends and family of the group set up a public search party for them after they did not return from the night out.

Police issued a public appeal for their whereabouts at 11pm on Sunday March 5.

The wreckage was not discovered until just after midnight on Monday March 6, around 46 hours after the accident is understood to have happened.

The families of those who died continue to be supported by family liaison officers, SWP said on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations of the victims are ongoing.

Officers are said to have had to study CCTV and number plate recognition cameras in the area to establish the time of the crash.

The force is appealing for witnesses, including anyone who was travelling east along the A48 Eastern Avenue between Cardiff and the St Mellons off-slip, which links to the roundabout of the A48, B4487 and Cypress Drive near Cardiff Garden Centre, also known as Blooms Garden Centre.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash is asked to come forward.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Davies said: “The investigation is making good progress in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

“Specialist officers will continue to carry out a detailed investigation which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Those with information are asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence 2300072969.

