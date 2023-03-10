‘Moo-and-Blue’ steak, ale and cheese pie crowned UK supreme champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Moo-and-Blue’ steak, ale and cheese pie crowned UK supreme champion

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 4.02pm
The British Pie Awards were held in Melton Mowbray (Jacob King/PA)
A steak, ale and stilton cheese pie named Moo-and-Blue has been crowned UK supreme champion at the British Pie Awards.

The winning savoury manufactured by Leicestershire-based Brockleby’s Pies ate up competition from more than 900 entries.

The champion was announced on Friday after this year’s annual contest saw 150 judges sampling crust and crumb under tightly controlled conditions in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s Church in Melton Mowbray.

The Melton Mowbray British Pie Awards 2023
Family-run Brockleby’s, which makes more pies in the Melton borough than any other, has added the top award to its more than 30 accolades at the showcase event over the years.

It makes a change from last year, when the title of supreme champion went to Pieminister’s gluten-free Mooless Pie.

Baking began on Wednesday in Britain’s unofficial pie capital, in Leicestershire, as 908 bakers from pubs, restaurants and other establishments served up fillings ranging from Marmite-and-cheese, kebab and lasagne.

As well as attracting a record number of pies and pastries, the awards’ organisers recruited judges from major retailers, including Selfridges and Tesco, to work alongside chefs and pie experts.

The Melton Mowbray British Pie Awards 2023
Following a strong year for vegan pies in 2022, the category dropped to being the fifth most numerous among this year’s entries.

Awards chairman Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We are always highly encouraged to see the nation’s love of pies at these annual awards, and this year there has been a huge level of excitement and creativity.

“On Wednesday we had the pleasure of enjoying some spectacular pies, and Brockleby’s Pies has overcome exceptionally stiff competition for not only the best hot-eating savoury pie, but has triumphed over all entries and been crowned supreme champion.

“These awards celebrate the skill of British piemakers across the nation, so I’d like to say a particular congratulations to Brockleby’s for this huge success.”

