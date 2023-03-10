Minute’s silence held to mark third anniversary of Covid pandemic being declared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minute’s silence held to mark third anniversary of Covid pandemic being declared

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 4.46pm Updated: March 10 2023, 5.53pm
Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, lays a wreath during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, lays a wreath during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic (Fabio De Paola/PA)

A minute’s silence has been held to mark the third anniversary of the Covid pandemic being declared and to remember NHS staff who died.

Opening the memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday, the Rev Paul Nash said staff were the “beating heart” of the NHS and the public “won’t ever forget what you have done for us”.

Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, during which hundreds of NHS staff died, with one paramedic saying it was “the first time our jobs felt dangerous”.

This year’s service also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS.

Max Oosman, a 70-year-old community mental health nurse practitioner for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, attended the service in his 51st year as a nurse.

He has worked for the NHS since coming to the UK from Mauritius aged 19, but said the pandemic was “like a war zone”.

“We’d never experienced anything like this before and the pandemic just hit us,” he said.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform during a memorial event at the National Memorial Arboretum to mark the third anniversary of the WHO declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic (Fabio De Paola/PA)

“It felt like we were in a war zone and it was very traumatic for us, but we were all in it together and that was the overriding feeling. We had to do it.

“We didn’t know what the future held, and it was a very dark place, it was the unknown.

“I’ve dealt with death and a lot of trauma, but not to that extent. This was unprecedented, we didn’t know how to react, we just had to be there.”

The service, attended by members of NHS England and NHS Wales, NHS trusts, ambulance services and other care bodies, featured testimonies from NHS staff, readings and performances.

Many guests shed tears during the laying of 12 wreaths to remember those who died.

Niall Westhead, left, volunteer at Kent and Canterbury Hospital, is comforted by his father Tony as he lays a wreath during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic
Niall Westhead, left, volunteer at Kent and Canterbury Hospital, is comforted by his father Tony as he lays a wreath during a memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “It’s an opportunity to acknowledge the impact the pandemic has had on our lives and communities.

“My thoughts are with every person who lost someone in the pandemic and all those for whom life has changed profoundly.

“I know the pandemic has had a lasting impact on our profession and others. It remains a challenging time.

“I have never been prouder to be a nurse and to be part of the incredible work that we do.”

The remembrance service was organised by NHS Charities Together, a national group supporting more than 230 charities in providing support for health workers across the country.

Screenwriter and creator of Call The Midwife and forthcoming film Allelujah Heidi Thomas speaks during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic
Heidi Thomas, screenwriter and creator of Call The Midwife and forthcoming film Allelujah, speaks during the memorial event (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The group has to date provided £146 million of funding to NHS services.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of the body, said public donations are vital to provide equipment and peer support for a variety of health staff, and added that the pandemic continues to have wide-ranging impacts.

She said: “This is the most challenging time that our health and care workforce have worked in, and so being able to stop, to thank and to honour and remember the service and sacrifice of our incredible workforce is really important.

“The pandemic continues to have an incredible impact on the health service, not just in the backlog of patients but also on the mental health of staff.

“Our recent surveys have shown that half of the workforce is suffering from anxiety, half from physical exhaustion because they are just working so hard, and a quarter from depression, so it’s really important to do the event today, but also (commemorate) the incredible generosity of our amazing public.”


