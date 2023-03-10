Pep Guardiola insists he does not need to talk to Kyle Walker about behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola insists he does not need to talk to Kyle Walker about behaviour

By Press Association
March 10 2023, 10.32pm
Kyle Walker has been at the centre of headlines this week (Simon Marper/PA)
Kyle Walker has been at the centre of headlines this week (Simon Marper/PA)

Pep Guardiola insists he does not need to remind Kyle Walker of his responsibilities following allegations about his off-field behaviour this week.

Manchester City and England right-back Walker is being investigated by police after allegedly exposing himself in a bar.

City manager Guardiola has spoken to the 32-year-old about the matter but does not feel he needs to clarify what he should and should not be doing.

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola does not feel he should have to remind players of their responsibilities (Tim Goode/PA)

“I don’t have to remind him,” said Guardiola at a press conference. “We are adults. I’m not (his) father, I’m a friend of his.

“I don’t have tell you, ‘Oh you have to behave in that way.’ Come on, he’s an adult and that’s all.”

Guardiola would not comment specifically on the incident, which is alleged to have taken place during a two-day break after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last Saturday.

It came to prominence after a newspaper published security camera footage from the Wilmslow bar on Wednesday.

Guardiola said: “(It is a) private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations.”

Walker’s representatives have declined to comment but it is understood the player contests the allegations and has reported for training as normal this week.

Guardiola has confirmed Walker will be available for selection for the champions’ Premier League game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Kyle Walker
Walker is available for selection against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Yes, he trains good,” he said.

Guardiola feels his players should assume they are constantly being watched, and potentially being filmed, whenever they are in public places.

He said: “Everybody knows that the only place I think you are safe is inside, at home – lock the door. The moment you unlock the door you are exposed.

“It’s completely different from 15 or 20 years ago. Then, for football players or managers, it was completely different.

“It’s not only happened recently. The players know it. We have to adapt to the reality. There are cameras and phones everywhere.

“Today we are exposed 24 hours for everything. We’d prefer not to live in that way but it is what it is.

“Everybody knows it – our job, the media attention, everybody’s careers – the private life doesn’t exist anymore out of your home.”

Guardiola accepts living in such circumstances can be difficult and he feels he and the club have a duty of care to players over that matter.

He said: “Everyone can count on me on the personal issues, everyone. That’s the important thing.

“Of course not just with Kyle, with everyone, I’m there, the club is there, all the time. Everyone has to feel it.

“When we are here inside I like to feel they can count on us in the good and bad moments.”

