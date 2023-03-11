Olympic sponsors urged to back continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olympic sponsors urged to back continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 12.04am Updated: March 11 2023, 7.16am
The UK Government has urged Olympic sponsors to put pressure on the IOC over plans to potentially allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
The UK Government has urged Olympic sponsors to put pressure on the IOC over plans to potentially allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)

Olympic sponsors have been urged by the British Government to support a continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes for next year’s Games in Paris.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has written to the UK chief executives of the International Olympic Committee’s 13 worldwide partners, who include Coca-Cola, Intel, Samsung and Visa, to put pressure on the IOC to set out the detail around the ‘pathway’ it is considering which would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals.

The IOC’s executive board recommended athletes from those two countries be excluded from international sports events last February, in the immediate aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has written to Olympic Games sponsors
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has written to Olympic Games sponsors (James Manning/PA)

However, IOC president Thomas Bach insists those were measures designed to “protect” those athletes, and now says athletes should not be discriminated against because of the passport they hold.

The UK is one of 35 nations, also including the United States and Games hosts France, who have demanded clarity from the IOC on the precise terms of neutrality.

Frazer wrote: “We know sport and politics in Russia and Belarus are heavily intertwined, and we are determined that the regimes in Russia and Belarus must not be allowed to use sport for their propaganda purposes.

“As long as our concerns and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition.

IOC president Thomas Bach has criticised government interference on the issue of Russian participation in sport
IOC president Thomas Bach has criticised government interference on the issue of Russian participation in sport (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Noting the IOC’s stated position that no final decisions have been made, we have strongly urged the IOC to address the questions identified by all countries and reconsider its proposal accordingly.

“As an Olympic partner, I would welcome your views on this matter and ask you to join us in pressing the IOC to address the concerns raised in our statement.”

The UK Government believes the situation in Ukraine has deteriorated since the IOC took its initial stance to exclude Russia and Belarus, and that as long as Russian president Vladimir Putin continues the invasion, athletes from those countries should not be allowed to compete.

Bach has criticised government interference on this matter.

Speaking after an IOC executive board meeting last December, when the governing body first said it was exploring a pathway for Russian athletes to return, Bach said: “If this (interference) would continue, then our sports competitions and the international sport system would be gone.

“Today it’s Russia and Belarus. Tomorrow it’s the next country and then the other countries coming back with counter-sanctions.

“We have to work for our unifying mission, to defend the athletes (and) to defend the international sports movement.”

