NHS on-the-spot liver scans identify hundreds at risk of cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NHS on-the-spot liver scans identify hundreds at risk of cancer

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 12.04am
By this summer, more than 22,000 scans for people at higher risk of liver cancer will be carried out (Alamy/PA)
By this summer, more than 22,000 scans for people at higher risk of liver cancer will be carried out (Alamy/PA)

An NHS programme to deliver on-the-spot scans to people at risk of liver cancer has identified hundreds of people with disease that needs further checks.

Roaming trucks have visited cities including Bristol, Liverpool, London, Brighton and Nottingham to give people in high-risk communities the scans at GP practices, addiction recovery services, food banks, diabetes clinics, sexual health clinics and homeless shelters, NHS England said.

By this summer, more than 22,000 scans are expected to be completed as the trucks visit more locations across England.

From more than 7,000 scans carried out between June last year and this January, more than 830 people with cirrhosis or advanced fibrosis have been identified and referred for further care.

These conditions are a leading cause of liver cancer.

People at risk, who are being targeted by the programme, include those who drink too much, those with viral hepatitis or a history of it, and people with non-alcoholic liver disease.

Around 6,100 people are diagnosed with liver cancer every year but the number of cases has doubled over the past decade and is expected to continue to rise.

Currently, only one in three liver cancers are diagnosed at an early stage but NHS chiefs hope the programme will help catch more cancers earlier.

Dame Cally Palmer, national cancer director for the NHS in England, said: “Building on the success of other community diagnostic schemes, like our lung trucks, this innovative surveillance programme is bringing life-saving checks to people who are at a higher risk of liver cancer, and who may have found it difficult to come forward or access health care otherwise.

“The on-the-spot liver scans have already found that one in 10 people in communities visited have advanced liver damage that needs further monitoring or treatment as it could lead to liver cancer – ensuring these people are seen early and referred on for further testing will help us to diagnose cancers at an earlier stage.

“We’ve already seen hundreds of people diagnosed at an earlier stage through our targeted lung cancer trucks, and now with the addition of NHS teams offering these vital liver checks in mobile trucks across the country, I urge anyone who is offered a scan in their community to take up the opportunity.”

Health Minister Helen Whately said: “We know the earlier we detect cancer, the earlier treatment can begin and the better the chance of a patient recovering.

“We are supporting the NHS to bring liver scans into the heart of communities to help tens of thousands of patients to receive a potentially life-saving diagnosis sooner”.

Symptoms of liver cancer include loss of appetite, unexpected weight loss, vomiting blood, and pain or swelling of the abdomen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented