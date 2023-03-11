What the papers say – March 11

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The front pages are dominated by reaction to the BBC’s decision that Gary Lineker should take a break from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement on his social media use is reached.

Former footballers turned pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are among those who have said they will not appear on the programme to show solidarity with Lineker.

The row makes the front pages of the Guardian, Daily Mirror, Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Star.

Guardian front page, Saturday 11 March 2023: Lineker suspended from BBC over social media row pic.twitter.com/EgeDyqpl4e — The Guardian (@guardian) March 10, 2023

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'BBC faces revolt over Lineker'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SyxuZcdXX5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 10, 2023

The Daily Express leads with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deal to pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The FT Weekend focuses on the fears for the banking sector following the collapse of US tech bank SVB.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 11 March https://t.co/Srv23ep4hu pic.twitter.com/1Iam1VsMta — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 10, 2023