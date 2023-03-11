Japan marks 12 years since tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan marks 12 years since tsunami and Fukushima nuclear disaster

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 12.20pm
A woman chants slogans during a protest against the government using nuclear power (Hiro Komae/AP)
A woman chants slogans during a protest against the government using nuclear power (Hiro Komae/AP)

Japan has marked the 12th anniversary of a massive earthquake and tsunami – which led to the Fukushima nuclear disaster – with a minute’s silence.

It comes as concerns grow ahead of a planned release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked nuclear power station and the government’s return to nuclear energy.

The nine-magnitude earthquake and tsunami ravaged large parts of Japan’s northeastern coast on March 11 2011 and left more than 22,000 people dead.

A nationwide silence was observed on Saturday at 2.46pm – the moment the earthquake struck.

Some residents in the tsunami-hit northern prefectures of Iwate and Miyagi walked down to the coast to pray for their loved ones and the 2,519 whose remains were never found.

People observe a moment of silence at 2.46pm, the moment the earthquake struck, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture
People observe a moment of silence at 2.46pm, the moment the earthquake struck, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture (Kyodo News/AP)

In Tomioka, one of the Fukushima towns where initial searches had to be abandoned due to radiation, firefighters and police used sticks and a hoe to rake through the coastline looking for the possible remains of the victims or their belongings.

At a school in Sendai, in Miyagi prefecture north of Fukushima, participants released hundreds of colourful balloons in memory of the lives lost.

In Tokyo, dozens of people gathered at an anniversary event in a city centre park and anti-nuclear activists held a rally.

The earthquake and tsunami that slammed into the coastal Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant destroyed its power and cooling functions, triggering meltdowns in three of its six reactors.

They spewed massive amounts of radiation which caused tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

More than 160,000 people had left at one point and about 30,000 are still unable to return due to long-term radiation effects or health concerns.

Many of the evacuees have already resettled elsewhere and most affected towns have seen significant population declines over the past decade.

At a ceremony, Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori said decontamination and reconstruction has made progress but “we still face many difficult problems”.

A man throws a flower into the sea in a tribute to the disaster's victims
A man throws a flower into the sea in a tribute to the disaster’s victims (Kyodo News/AP)

He said many people are still leaving and the prefecture is burdened with the clean up and rumours about the effects of the upcoming release of the treated water.

The power station’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, and the government are making final preparations to release into the sea more than 1.1 million tonnes of treated radioactive water, beginning in the coming months.

The government says the controlled release of the water after treatment to safe levels over several decades is safe, but many residents as well as neighbours China and South Korea and Pacific island nations are opposed to it.

Fishing communities are particularly concerned about the reputation of local fish and their still recovering business.

In his speech last week, Mr Uchibori urged the government to do its utmost to prevent negative rumours about the water release from further damaging Fukushima’s image.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed his pledge to support the ongoing reconstruction efforts.

“The discharge of the treated water is a step that cannot be delayed,” Mr Kishida told reporters after the ceremony. He repeated an earlier pledge that “a release will not be carried out without understanding of the stakeholders”.

Mr Kishida’s government has reversed a nuclear phase-out policy adopted after the 2011 disaster, and instead is pushing a plan to maximise the use of nuclear energy to address energy supply concerns triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine while meeting decarbonisation requirements.

Mr Uchibori’s goal is to bolster the renewable energy supply to 100% of the Fukushima prefectural needs by 2040. He said last week that while the energy policy is the central government’s mandate, he wants it to remember that Fukushima continues to suffer from the nuclear disaster.

