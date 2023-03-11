Liverpool pay the penalty as Bournemouth escape basement with shock victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool pay the penalty as Bournemouth escape basement with shock victory

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 2.36pm Updated: March 11 2023, 2.44pm
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, centre, looks frustrated after missing a penalty (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, looks frustrated after missing a penalty (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Liverpool were brought back down to earth as they slipped to defeat at relegation-threatened Bournemouth just six days on from their historic victory over Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s side humiliated their fierce rivals with a 7-0 win at Anfield last Sunday but Philip Billing’s sixth goal of the season was enough for the Cherries to secure a 1-0 victory to move off the foot of the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah shanked a second-half penalty wide to sum up a poor display on a wet and windy south-coast afternoon, with Liverpool missing out on a chance to break into the top four ahead of the second leg of their Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

Bournemouth had been two goals up at league leaders Arsenal last week only to succumb to a stoppage-time winner but their response here was admirable.

Gary O’Neil’s side were buoyed by the return of David Brooks to a matchday squad for the first time in 525 days, the Wales midfielder having been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021.

Unsurprisingly, it was in-form Liverpool who created the first opportunity of the afternoon as Virgil van Dijk headed a corner goalwards only for the returning Jefferson Lerma to clear off the line.

Bournemouth should have broken the deadlock as Dango Ouattara broke in behind to latch onto a Dominic Solanke pass before trying to round Alisson, tightening the angle as he could only shoot into the side netting.

Birthday boy Andrew Robertson forced a smart stop out of Neto at the other end before Cody Gakpo turned home a Darwin Nunez cross only to be ruled offside.

Ouattara was causing the Liverpool defence all sorts of bother and ultimately it was the Burkina Faso winger who teed up Bournemouth’s opener, shrugging off a Van Dijk challenge before crossing for Billing to turn home.

Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, left, celebrates scoring
Bournemouth’s Philip Billing, left, celebrates scoring (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Van Dijk should have done much better as Liverpool looked to level before the break but he could not make clean contact on a deep Robertson free-kick.

Former Liverpool striker Solanke fired over as the Cherries pushed for a second, Liverpool’s defence resembling their efforts in the 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash rather than that which had kept five consecutive clean sheets in the league heading to the Vitality Stadium.

Klopp reacted by sending out the visitors early for the second half, as well as introducing Diogo Jota in place of Harvey Elliott.

Jota was straight into the action, his shot turned behind by Neto, but the chances were not free-flowing for the Reds, with Klopp again turning to his bench as Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Roberto Firmino all came on with 65 minutes on the clock.

Milner was involved immediately, his cross headed goalwards by Jota and striking the arm of Adam Smith, with referee John Brooks pointing to the spot after consulting his pitchside monitor.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah misses a penalty
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah misses a penalty (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Salah, usually so deadly from 12 yards, blazed his spot-kick wide of the post as Bournemouth’s lead remained in tact, substitute Ryan Christie stinging the palms of Alisson as the hosts looked to extend their advantage.

Gakpo blasted over in the dying embers as Bournemouth held on for just a second win from their last 11 league outings to relieve some of the pressure on O’Neil, who was appointed in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries earlier in the season.

That win proved something of a false dawn for Klopp’s side and they will now be hoping this loss is a setback rather than the end of a good run of form as their inconsistent campaign took another turn.

