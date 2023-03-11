Clifftop home demolished as councillor warns of impact on local economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Clifftop home demolished as councillor warns of impact on local economy

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 3.06pm Updated: March 11 2023, 6.57pm
A clifftop house set to be demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)
A clifftop house set to be demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)

A councillor has warned that continued erosion of a Norfolk coastline could cause a “dramatic” decline in the local economy, as a clifftop home is demolished.

Several wooden properties, built on sand dunes at Hemsby, are perilously close to toppling into the sea due to coastal erosion.

The demolished house belonged to Sue, who did not wish to give her surname, and it was destroyed because it was too close to the cliff edge.

Coastal erosion
The house of Sue is demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)

Residents watched on as their neighbour’s house was destroyed.

Anglian Demolition are set to demolish four homes on Saturday.

Noel Galer, Great Yarmouth Borough councillor for East Flegg ward, containing Hemsby, said the village plays an important role in the local tourism industry.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s the place where everybody’s children tend to go to get a holiday job when they are 16 in the summer holidays and when they’re at university when they come back.”

The councillor said there are “loads” of “little companies” there.

Coastal erosion
Hemsby resident Sue looks out from her home on the cliff edge (Joe Giddens/PA)

He continued: “You can just imagine with virtually no other industry or commerce in Hemsby, I feel that about 90% of Hemsby’s economy is dependent on their tourism and if you were to lose the next bit of Hemsby… It’s going to be very difficult to see how that holiday industry is going to continue to operate if you start chiselling little bits away from it.

“I think that the decline when you start to lose parts of it would be quite dramatic. I have a feeling that Hemsby would lose its prominence quite quickly.”

He added that there are “precious little other employment opportunities” in the area.

Referencing tourism data collected by the council, Mr Galer insisted Hemsby has “tremendous value” in the region.

“It’s so important,” he said. “It’s difficult to stress how it would be if Hemsby lost 50 metres in a huge storm or a succession of storms over a week or so. It would be horrendous.”

“Can you imagine that with a large number, a majority, of the bookings for Hemsby holidays coming from home grown areas in the UK, the incredible effect that might have on people thinking: ‘Oh crumbs, we were thinking of going to Hemsby, we better cancel our holiday – looks like it’s going to be closed forever’?”

Mr Galer added: “We could have a really bad year now as a result of bad news and people making assumptions over a few days when this sort of terrible thing is happening and lose a lot of business.”

Residents react to demolition
Residents react as they watch a neighbour’s house get demolished (Joe Giddens/PA)

On evacuated residents, the councillor said people will be “trying very hard” to ensure they are looked after.

“Some people literally have a second home which happens to be very close to the beach,” he went on. “Perhaps they knew the risks and understood the risks, accepted the risks.

“Others for various reasons may have found this is the only place they can find to live because of the cost and their circumstances and may not be so aware of what’s going on.

“They may have felt there’s no way this is ever going to be washed away.”

Coastal erosion
Houses close to the cliff edge at Hemsby (Joe Giddens/PA)

He told PA that there used to be two further rows of dunes and that there is a footpath on the local map which goes out to sea.

“You look at the map and think: why on earth is there a footpath going out into the ocean? Well, of course, that’s simply because of what’s disappeared over the last 50 years.”

He added: “Unless we have some kind of sea defence protection that presumably will continue, especially with the increased energy and the climate weather system that’s hitting our shores.”

Staff from the local authority have been on site alongside crews from Hemsby Independent Lifeboat Crew and Norfolk Police.

Hemsby Parish Council is also supporting residents who have had to leave their homes.

