Man stabbed to death at nightclub in Walsall

A man was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Walsall, West Midlands Police has said.

Officers were called to Valesha’s nightclub, also known as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am on Saturday after receiving reports that a 29-year-old had been stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

His family has been told and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The force added that no-one has been arrested at this stage.

Officers understand from CCTV that a “scuffle” took place prior to the stabbing.

Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: “The events this morning are tragic and shocking, a man has sadly lost his life and we’ll be offering as much support as we can to his family during this deeply distressing time.

“Our priority is catching those responsible. While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were inside the club at the time, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who saw, or may have filmed, what happened.”

West Midlands Police were granted extra powers to stop and search people in the town centre without the need for the usual grounds to do so.

Officers will be using Section 60 powers between 8pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

Chief Supt Phil Dolby, of Walsall Police, said: “Our aim is to keep everyone safe. Extra officers will be in the area to search any individuals or groups causing issues, and to provide reassurance to the community.

“We know this murder will be worrying for local people. These powers aren’t about bothering anyone going about their daily business or preventing people from meeting with friends. It’s simply about taking action to reduce violence and make sure that everyone can feel safe where they live.”

Police are urging people who were in the nightclub at the time to come forward and have set up a webpage where members of the public can send relevant information, photos and videos:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1

.