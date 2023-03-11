Leeds in bottom three despite fighting back to draw with Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds in bottom three despite fighting back to draw with Brighton

By Press Association
March 11 2023, 5.05pm
Jack Harrison secured a point for Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jack Harrison secured a point for Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jack Harrison rescued a point for Leeds in a 2-2 home draw against Brighton but it was not enough to lift his side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

Harrison curled home a 78th-minute equaliser having earlier scored an own goal as Leeds twice hit back to snatch a crucial point against their high-flying visitors.

Alexis Mac Allister’s header was cancelled out by Patrick Bamford’s stunning equaliser before the break and Harrison made amends for turning the ball into his own net in the second half with another brilliant finish.

Leeds had dropped into the bottom three before kick-off after Bournemouth’s surprise home win against Liverpool and anxiety hung over the terraces.

It is unusual to hear the away fans at Elland Road and amid chants of “you’re going down with the Bournemouth”, Brighton emerged as the more likely side to score after a scrappy opening 15 minutes.

The home crowd’s sombre mood was reflected in their side’s nervy start as mis-placed passes at the back invited more Brighton pressure.

Leeds sporadically threatened and Luke Ayling was a denied a scoring chance from six yards by Kaoru Mitoma’s last-ditch tackle.

But there was an air of inevitability about Brighton’s opener. Pascal Gross picked out Mitoma at the far post and his header back across the face of goal was headed home by Mac Allister.

Then out of nowhere Bamford lifted the mood. He collected Harrison’s pass on the edge of the area and crashed home an equaliser via a deflection off Adam Webster and the crossbar.

Mac Allister should have regained the lead for Brighton when he side-footed Mitoma’s cutback off target shortly before half-time.

Leeds maintained their momentum at the start of the second half. Brenden Aaronson’s low shot was tipped away for a corner by Jason Steele and Ayling blazed Harrison’s cross to the far post high and wide.

Leeds’ fans by now had found their voices, but Brighton went ahead again in the 61st minute.

Max Wober’s attempted clearance from Mitoma’s low cross rebounded off Illan Meslier and Harrison turned the ball into his own net under pressure from Solly March.

Leeds sent on substitutes Rodrigo, Weston McKennie and Willy Gnonto in the 66th minute before Brighton should have extended their lead.

Brighton substitute Danny Welbeck turned inside two Leeds defenders only to miss in front of goal and the visitors were made to pay.

Harrison stepped on to Gnonto’s short corner and from the left edge of the area curled home a brilliant equaliser inside Steele’s far post.

Leeds’ appeals for a late penalty were waved away when Rodrigo went down under Webster’s challenge and the point left them second from bottom in the table, while Brighton climbed up to seventh.

